Pinova to temporarily resume operations this week

The public won’t likely be able to see it, but parts of the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick will be operating this week as the company continues to work toward reopening following a massive fire in April.
A natural gas-powered boiler will be brought back online temporarily this week to enable workers on site to continue their assessment and repair of equipment, said Ron Kurtz, senior director of operations for Pinova.
“Due to the rapid shutdown of the plant on the day of the incident, work in process including wood was left in the equipment and needs to be removed to enable assessment and potential repair,” he said. “This will require the temporary activation of one of the two on-site boilers.”
Storage tanks will also be emptied and cleaned, he said.
The activity will start sometime this week and wrap up by the week of June 26 and will not be visible or heard from outside the plant, Kurtz said.
“Pinova is still conducting a thorough investigation on the fire incident that occurred on April 15,” he said.
The incident began early on April 15 when a fire ignited at the plant. It was quickly put down by Brunswick firefighters. Later that day, as fire crews left to restock and refresh manpower, the blaze ignited again, this time burning for hours and prompting shelter-in-place and evacuation orders. It eventually took the help of several outside agencies and an airdrop of a special firefighting foam to extinguish.
Pinova officials said later at a town hall meeting organized by District 5 Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker that a substance called alpha-pinene was burning. Alpha-pinene is an extremely flammable byproduct of the wood pulping process.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson was critical of Pinova’s handling of the fire last week. He told The Democratic Women at a luncheon that he is planning to create a committee of local law enforcement and fire personnel that will be tasked with, among other things, creating a timeline of “failures” on the part of Pinova that led to the fire and those that occurred during the firefight. The committee will also be tasked with presenting recommendations for changes at the plant to prevent future fires.
Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White said that committee has not been created yet. But his department is assisting the State Fire Marshall’s Office as it investigates the fire. White said he expects a report from the state will be completed soon.
White said the Brunswick Fire Department, which is tasked with firefighting services and protection at the industrial plant, has been closely watching activities at the plant since the fire.
“We’re monitoring every aspect of it,” White said. “They’re keeping us notified of any activity they have going on.”
The department is aware of the boiler activation set to take place this week, he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the state and investigators from Pinova’s insurance company. No clear cause has been stated publicly.