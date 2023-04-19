Pinova still shut down after fire

Production at the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick remained shut down Tuesday as environmental cleanup crews worked at the site of a massive weekend fire and the state fire marshal worked to investigate its cause.
Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White spoke with a representative of Pinova during a phone interview with The News on Tuesday. The representative said some Pinova personnel are at the plant, but that production is shut down until further notice as investigators and cleanup crews continue to try to make sense of exactly what happened on Saturday when a massive fire erupted at the plant. It was unclear how long production will be shut down.
Pinova employs about 230 at the Brunswick facility.
The fire prompted shelter-in-place orders Saturday afternoon and an evacuation for the area around the plant as the fire raged, sending black smoke rolling over the marshes, the north end of St. Simons Island and out over the ocean.
White said his firefighters remain at the site of the fire as a safety precaution while investigators and cleanup crews complete their work. The site will not be handed back over to Pinova until the investigation and cleanup are complete.
“We are not actively fighting a fire anymore,” White said. “We are on scene and will be 24 hours a day as a precaution and to maintain the scene during the investigation.”
He did not put a definite timeline on how long that would be but said it could be weeks.
“This is such a complex incident,” White said, adding that there are many tanks, boilers, chemicals and other things at the plant used to produce specialty resins from pine stumps that complicate matters.
White said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division are both on the scene.
He spoke to The News while at the plant on Tuesday with state, local and company officials who were discussing how cleanup crews will address the site and what will happen next.
White said while those actions are being determined, fire and local officials plan to use the incident to forge better working relationships with all industries in the city and to create a model for responding to industrial incidents like Saturday’s fire.
“We want to figure out what we can do to hopefully prevent this from happening again,” White said.
Air tests the day of the fire by the EPA indicated there was no cause for a public safety concern from the fire.
Pinova is no stranger to environmental violations, however. The company paid out more than $200,000 in fines to the EPD in 2022 as a result of two state EPD enforcement orders.
The first order, issued in April 2022, resulted in a $185,000 fine for failing to calibrate and maintain equipment like boilers, pumps and pressure valves and for failing to properly document and report things like wastewater streams and pump inspections, among other things.
In November 2022 the EPD fined the company $44,007 for a violation of the Air Quality Act for having leaking components and missed monitoring of certain aspects of its operation.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also cited Pinova in December 2021 for four serious violations. Pinova did not perform inspections of a rosin tank and exposed employees to rupture hazards due to over-pressurization, the report said. The company was fined a total of $44,861.
A compliance history by quarter from the EPA shows that Pinova has been in violation of various air quality, clean water and resource conservation act standards dating back to 2020.
Since April 2022, the plant has been considered a high-priority violator of the Clean Air Act due to levels of various air pollutants and dust from the facility.
The EPA also said Pinova violated the Clean Water Act from January 2020 to September 2021 by having higher than acceptable levels of enterococci in its wastewater.
Pinova is further listed dating back to July 2020 as a significant noncomplier of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, which tracks the generation and management of hazardous waste for a physical location.
In all, Pinova was found by the EPA to be a high-priority violator of the Clean Air Act for 11 of the last 12 quarters and a significant noncomplier of the resource conservation act for 12 of the previous 12 quarters.
Pinova was formerly Hercules, which is still involved in the cleanup of a federal Superfund site at the Terry Creek outfall ditch across U.S. 17 from the Pinova facility.
Pinova produces a terpene resin from pine stumps that are used in numerous applications, including fragrances and food products like chewing gum, sports drinks and makeup. It also is used in tapes and road-paving materials, according to the company’s website.
The News left messages with Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson to discuss the fire but did not receive a response.