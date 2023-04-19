DSC_1363.jpg
Buy Now

The fire at Pinova reignited on Saturday afternoon.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Production at the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick remained shut down Tuesday as environmental cleanup crews worked at the site of a massive weekend fire and the state fire marshal worked to investigate its cause.

Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White spoke with a representative of Pinova during a phone interview with The News on Tuesday. The representative said some Pinova personnel are at the plant, but that production is shut down until further notice as investigators and cleanup crews continue to try to make sense of exactly what happened on Saturday when a massive fire erupted at the plant. It was unclear how long production will be shut down.

More from this section

Pinova still shut down after fire

Pinova still shut down after fire

Production at the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick remained shut down Tuesday as environmental cleanup crews worked at the site of a massive weekend fire and the state fire marshal worked to investigate its cause.

Legislators speak to Brunswick Kiwanis

Legislators speak to Brunswick Kiwanis

Stepping into his first term representing the Third District in the Georgia Senate, Mike Hodges felt like he was more prepared for some parts of the job than others.

Chief: Pinova fire mutual aid response was excellent

Chief: Pinova fire mutual aid response was excellent

The Brunswick Fire Department remained on scene at Pinova on Monday and will likely stay through Tuesday to monitor for hotspots as environmental inspectors and fire investigators look into what caused a massive blaze Saturday at the wood resin manufacturing plant.