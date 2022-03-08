Pinova Inc. was not a participant in Thursday’s public meeting on odors in Brunswick, but the chemical company would have sent representatives had it known, a company spokesman said.
Mike Crews, senior compliance manager for U.S. operations, said the company received no invitation to the two-hour session at Greater Works Ministries in which GP Cellulose and the Brunswick-Glynn County County Joint Water and Sewer Commission explained their operations, answered questions and took complaints.
Some involved in organizing the meeting said Pinova had been invited.
While acknowledging the company still gets complaints about odor that generate visits from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Crews said Pinova no longer has the emissions that residents found offensive.
Eighteen to 20 years ago, the company was processing crude sulfate turpentine, a byproduct of pulp and paper manufacturing, into specialty rosins and resins, and that contributed to what many called the “old Hercules odor,’’ Crews said.
“We don’t do that anymore,’’ he said.
The company instead extracts its products from pine stumps, and it has emissions in its processes that turn out food grade products and some adhesives, Crews said.
The company nonetheless gets complaints that result in visits from the EPD in addition to the regulator’s annual inspections, he said.
“They talk to the operators and others to identify any issues that might be associated with odors,’’ Crews said.
The company is willing to hold a public information meeting to inform the public of how it complies with its air discharge permit, Crews said.
Many of the complaints arise from the highly visible white plume that rises from a stack near U.S. 17.
People assume it is harmful, but it is actually steam, he said.