Pinova leadership program graduates first class
DRT America Inc, including its subsidiary, Pinova Inc, announced the graduation of the inaugural class of the company’s new Leadership Development Program. The first class consisted of 13 emerging leaders from both U.S. subsidiaries located in Brunswick and Rincon.
Emerging leaders were selected to participate in the company’s first-ever, cross-departmental development program lasting for one year. During this year, the program focused on a variety of subjects which included six training sessions on planning, building teams, leading others and driving change. The company partnered with DDI — a global leadership consulting firm that helps to develop exceptional leaders.
As a final component, participants completed capstone projects lead by project managers. Participants were divided into teams and asked to develop solutions for important companywide challenges. Several weeks ago, participants presented their projects to the company’s SteeringCommittee.
As the program grows in the future, invitations will expand from senior level managers to front line supervisors, fostering the same leadership footprint throughout the organization.
The 13 participants were Robert McKinley, chemist, Pinova Inc.; Rhonda Pickren, Director of Finance, Pinova Inc.; Matt Pietrzykowski, Plant Manager, DRT America; Martin Daniel, Quality Lab Manager, Pinova Inc.; Christopher King, Wood Sourcing Manager, Pinova Inc.; Mike Fugate, Purchasing Manager, Pinova Inc.; Christine Urquhart, Financial Controller, Pinova Inc.; Brian Croft, Engineering & Maintenance Manager, Pinova Inc.; Carlton Bouie, Process Improvement Manager, Pinova Inc.; Pam Brown, Human Resources Manager, Pinova Inc. Christopher Niblock, Global Account Manager, Pinova Inc.; John Myers, Safety Manager, DRT America and Mike Crews, Senior Compliance Manager, Pinova Inc.