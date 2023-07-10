In response to the closure of Pinova, the Golden Isles Development Authority and the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce have partnered with Pinova to help the more than 200 workers who lost their jobs.
“Pinova’s priority now, in addition to safely winding down operations, is to help our employees as they make their plans for the future,” said Ron Kurtz, senior director of operations, Pinova. “That’s why we are appreciative of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and Golden Isles Development Authority for making their expertise and resources available for a job fair that will be hosted at the plant.”
Kurtz said company officials are “deeply grateful” for this partnership and the opportunity to facilitate job applications from its skilled and qualified employees within the local business community.
A website, KeepGlynnRunning.com/Pinova, has been created as a resource for displaced employees to easily navigate available opportunities in Glynn County. The site is home to over 20 local industry job boards, enabling Pinova’s employees to quickly transition into new careers.
“It’s disheartening that circumstances out of our control have resulted in the closure of a facility that operated in this community for over 100 years,” said Ryan Moore, CEO and president of the Golden Isles Development Authority.
As the company winds down operations, it is the authority’s top priority to take care of those affected by the closure.
“We are working diligently to make sure that every available opportunity is at their disposal,” Moore said. “These Pinova employees are some of Brunswick’s best, and we ask the community to support our efforts to transition them into their next meaningful career in the Golden Isles.”
The authority, the chamber and Pinova are also actively collaborating with local businesses and employers to orchestrate a job fair that will host numerous local employers offering Pinova’s displaced workforce new opportunities. The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday at Pinova.
By engaging directly with local businesses, organizers said the initiative will bridge the gap between talent and job openings, facilitating a seamless transition for Pinova employees.
“The major issue I hear about when I talk to businesses every day has been the difficulty finding talent,” said Ralph Staffins, president and CEO of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce. “While we will pray for the families that lost their jobs this week, we also know that this is an opportunity for many of your businesses as there is a new pool of skilled and trained workers to hire from.”