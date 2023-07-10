In response to the closure of Pinova, the Golden Isles Development Authority and the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce have partnered with Pinova to help the more than 200 workers who lost their jobs.

“Pinova’s priority now, in addition to safely winding down operations, is to help our employees as they make their plans for the future,” said Ron Kurtz, senior director of operations, Pinova. “That’s why we are appreciative of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and Golden Isles Development Authority for making their expertise and resources available for a job fair that will be hosted at the plant.”

