It may be a while before the cause of a fire at the Pinova plant a month ago is determined.
Pinova officials said at Wednesday’s Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting that the investigation is ongoing.
“This is not going to be an easy, fast process. It’s going to take a while to figure out what happened and to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Mark Johnson, a lawyer representing Pinova.
Ron Kurtz, senior director of operations at the plant, said he was not going to “sugar coat what happened a month ago at the plant, and neither is Pinova.”
Investigators are working hard to understand what happened and they have been actively cooperating with multiple government agencies to understand the fire’s cause and to ensure the operational safety of the plant, its employees, and the surrounding community, he said.
“Going forward, please know that we are committed to finding the root cause of this fire,” Kurtz said. “Most importantly, we are committed to protecting the health and safety of employees and people in the neighborhood around the plant.”
The plant has not been operational since the fire, but the employees are working full days doing maintenance, housekeeping and training, he said.
The fire started April 15 shortly after a shift change when oncoming operators heard a noise from the control room. They discovered a fire in the middle ground-floor area of the polyterpenes unit that was spreading, forcing the evacuation of the plant.
First responders arrived at the plant about three minutes after they called for help.
“It was a Saturday so not many staff were on site,” he said. “The fire was extinguished within 90 minutes and most of the fire personnel left the site.”
The fire reignited several hours later and was finally extinguished around 9:30 p.m., Kurtz said.
“Thankfully, only minor injuries to two firefighters were reported,” he said. “Both were treated on site.”
There is no evidence any contaminants left the property, he said.
Booms were set up in nearby waterways after the fire and no fish kills have been reported or observed. Air quality was monitored around the plant the night of the fire and it was determined there was no cause for concern about impacts on human health or the environment, he said.
It’s uncertain when the plant will reopen.
“I can’t tell you when, but I can say that we are conducting a thorough review of the plant operations to evaluate plant safety and reliability,” Kurtz said. “We also know that the polyterpene resins portion of the plant was destroyed.”
The plant produces an estimated $140 million in annual sales, Kurtz said.
The state fire marshal and insurance officials will return to the plant May 22 to continue the investigation.
Pinova officials are committed to keeping communications open with the community. People with concerns and questions can call 877-381-0337.
Chamber members, business leaders and elected officials will participate in the annual trip to Washington, D.C., Sept. 12-14 to meet with federal officials. In the past, the annual fly-in was held in the spring, but Ralph Staffins III, chamber president and CEO, said the decision to move the trip to late summer was done to coincide their visit with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
“It separates our advocacy trips,” he said.
The annual trip to Atlanta every winter is held to meet with state elected and appointed officials during the General Assembly legislative session.
“Going with the Georgia Chamber gives us access to all state legislators, not just the ones representing Southeast Georgia,” he said.
Wednesday’s meeting was Cedric King’s last one as chairman of the chamber. The meeting was held in a new community center at Greater Works Ministries in Brunswick.
Donna Davis will take over as the new chamber chair in June.
The church built the new center during the COVID-19 pandemic, when people said it was “crazy” to build the facility, he said.
“This is my home,” King said. This is my church family.”