As it stands in current law, there are no increasing penalties for someone convicted of pimping. It’s considered a misdemeanor “of a high and aggravated nature” each time. Legislation that received unanimous approval Friday in the state House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee would make subsequent offenses into felonies with a mandatory minimum of one year in prison, up to 10 years.
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, asked House Bill 281’s lead sponsor, state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, how it would operate if put into effect.
“The 24-72 hours (mandatory jail time on first offense), I think we discussed a friendliness to that as a subcommittee,” Setzler said. “How do you expect this to play out in practice? Does this mean upon arrest, the person’s going to spend 72 hours in jail, or is this going to mean upon conviction, they’re going to have some time to serve — as a practical matter in a misdemeanor setting, how do we think this is actually going to play out, in execution?”
Anulewicz said that the way the law is presently structured doesn’t create an effective deterrent.
“Right now, the way it typically plays out is, if you’re arrested for pimping, for example, you do spend 24 hours in jail, and that is really the origin that led to the inception of my taking on this legislation,” Anulewicz said. “I was speaking with the FBI (Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation) Task Force that does a lot of work in Cobb County and throughout Metro Atlanta to bust up some of these prostitution rings, and they said that it’s really been a hindrance to them, because pimping is a misdemeanor no matter how many times you pimp.
“Unlike other offenses like shoplifting, for example, where you do reach a point where it becomes a felony, pimping is constantly a misdemeanor. We have pimps — and actually, I had Detective Meredith Holt here from the Smyrna Police Department, who works with the FBI Match Task Force, who talked about pimps she’d arrested who said, ‘We view this as a cost of doing business.’
“And so I think the intent is to eliminate that aspect of our current law being an inconvenience to these pimps, and really putting something that has teeth in it, so No. 1, we are actually addressing this issue, but No. 2, we’re not constantly diverting resources, law enforcement resources, that need to be given toward other things, especially human trafficking.”
State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, said the bill is likely to be passed, but didn’t make it all the way, earlier.
“This committee is familiar — everybody that’s returned from last year is familiar with this concept,” Reeves said. “We had a Senate bill come across last year that we got through this committee that almost — it may be identical, word-for-word, and so there was a lot of familiarity with the concept here. But we did what we always try to do, and that’s try to balance the policy into appropriate reasonableness, and I think we landed where we did last year and the committee very favorably passed this bill through.”
The bill now moves to the House Rules Committee.