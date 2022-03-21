Pilots earn license, apprenticeship

Last week, the Brunswick Board of Pilotage Commissioners awarded Gordon Strother Jr. with an upgraded ship’s pilot license and named Charleston native Taylor Hughes the local port’s latest apprentice.
Strother’s still more than halfway down the totem pole — having just risen from the first rank of short branch pilot to the second branch — but he’s got ambitions of reaching the fifth and highest harbor pilot rank, full branch licensure. At that point, he’ll be able to guide any ship into port regardless of length or draft.
As a second branch pilot, Strother can guide ships up to 623.5 feet in length with a draft of up to 27.5 feet.
Hughes is in the process of moving from Charleston to Brunswick to take up his role as an apprentice. He’ll be in the learning phase, and unable to serve as a pilot on any ships by himself until he reaches short branch, a process that will take three years.
“The Brunswick Pilots are pleased to see Gordon Strother Jr. advancing in licensure, and Taylor Hughes begin the arduous journey to attain licensure,” said Bruce Fendig, senior pilot with the pilotage commission. “They represent the future of the pilot service here in Brunswick and will be available to handle the growing business forecast for this port.”
Harbor pilots are among the most essential personnel at the port, and it is one of the oldest federally recognized professions in the country. According to the pilotage commission, Brunswick’s designation as an official port of entry was among the actions of the U.S. Congress of 1789.
The pilots don’t take any chances. When you have to worry about ships the size of those that call on Brunswick’s port, event the most simple mistakes can result in catastrophes the likes of which the region was made very familiar in recent years.
“If there were no harbor pilots there’d be accidents like the Golden Ray every day in every port,” Strother said. “Even the most experienced captain coming to a new port needs a pilot. There’s no safe way of getting something in and out without a licensed pilot.”
Among the requirements for the first license, short branch, is that the prospective pilot must be able to draw nautical charts from memory.
The hands-on learning is equally extreme, as Strother has had to become familiar with a wide array of ships and how they interact with the local currents and winds. He’s learning how to communicate with foreign nationals and relay all this information to them.
“It can be very stressful,” Strother said. “In the middle of the night, when the wind’s blowing, there’s nothing easy about it, but that’s when the experience and hard training come in. There’s always an opportunity for something to go wrong, so you always prepare for that and try to stay ahead of any problems that may occur.”
While Strother already has his feet wet, for Hughes this is the start of a new chapter.
“This is a change of career,” Hughes said. “It’s something I’ve been working toward for a very long time. It’s been a lifelong goal of mine and something I’ve been looking forward to as a potential opportunity.
“From the start, I’ll be filling in in various roles at the pilot’s association. At first, I’ll be working with the pilot boat captains and signing off with them to get the aspect of that job.”
A lot of it will be busy work to familiarize himself with the people, equipment and area. Maintenance on pilot boats, sea tow calls, riding ships, learning with each of the licensed pilots and then logging ship rides are some of the tasks he’ll be performing.
“During the three-year period, I’ll be working with Capt. Bob Bates,” Hughes said. “It’s a course where they outline specific training requirements and sign-offs, and I’ll have various projects I have to submit for grading.”
While coming from different areas, the two have similar backgrounds. Both have worked in maritime industries for much of their early careers.
“I climbed the hawsepipe, as they call it,” Strother said.
Hawsepipe is the industry term for the hole in the side of a ship through which an anchor is raised and lowered via a chain. The phrase “climbing the hawsepipe” is quite literal.
“If you climb the hawsepipe, you work from the deck up,” Strother said. “That’s where I worked.”
Both cited an early childhood interest in ships coming to port as the reason for pursuing this career.
“I wanted to do something important in the community. Something that was challenging,” Strother said. “I grew up outdoors, playing golf (he would eventually play in the Southeastern Conference championships at Auburn University), hunting, fishing. Seeing the ships intrigued me.”
For Hughes, growing up in coastal South Carolina allowed him to get a close look at the maritime shipping industry and develop an interest in it.
“That was what initially opened my eyes to what pilots did,” Hughes said. “I grew up in the Shem Creek area, and grew up watching the ships come in and that’s what opened my eyes to what they do.”
In 2017, Hughes and his wife, Hope, honeymooned on Jekyll Island, which they had recently discovered.
He learned a little about the pilotage commission and asked to watch their operation. Since then, he’s returned several times and fallen in love with the Golden Isles. He and his wife now hope to make this their permanent home.
“The pilots in this area have tremendous experience in that I look forward to learning from them,” Hughes said.