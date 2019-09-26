Two months after a pod of short-finned pilot whales attempted to strand themselves on St. Simons Island, another mass stranding occurred Wednesday on St. Catherines Island.
According to the state Department of Natural Resources, there were 26 whales in this latest grouping, and 15 died. Pilot whales are typically denizens of deep-water areas near the continental shelf, around 100 miles from shore.
It’s unknown why pilot whales strand in this manner — indeed, a cause has yet to be discovered for the St. Simons event in July. It’s also unknown whether any of the 47 whales involved in that incident were part of the St. Catherines stranding. However, DNR senior wildlife biologist Clay George said the stranding is in no way related to the operations involving the M/V Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound.
DNR reported in a statement Thursday afternoon, “St. Catherines staff found 11-13 whales stranded on the remote island Wednesday morning, according to island director of operations Mike Halderson. Five were alive. Using tarps, tow ropes and vehicles, staff carefully returned four of the whales to the water. The fifth died before it could be moved.”
DNR also confirmed five whales stranded in the marsh, while others were seen in a tidal creek and Sapelo Sound.
Those who find a marine mammal in distress are urged to contact state DNR at 800-272-8363 or the Southeast U.S. Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 877-942-5343. NOAA also has a free “Dolphin and Whale 911” app that can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play stores.