The turn lane on the westbound side of Sea Island Road into St. Simons Christian School is currently blocked by a large pile of trash.
The school is still accessible, however.
Glynn County Police officers at the scene said they wouldn’t have to close Sea Island Road because of the incident.
The driver of a garbage truck said he had to dump the load of trash because he suspected it was or soon would be on fire.
The garbage truck driver, who asked not to be named, said he was driving north on Frederica Road when a pickup truck pulled up alongside him. After getting his attention, the person in the pickup truck alerted the garbage truck driver that smoke was coming from the back of the garbage truck
He pulled the garbage truck into the turn lane into St. Simons Christian School to check it out, the garbage truck driver explained. When he went to investigate, he found not only smoke but red embers in the back of the truck.
He tried compacting the trash smother the embers and dumped the load into the turn lane when that failed to extinguish the smoldering trash.
Another truck with a mechanical arm showed up around 9:30 a.m. to begin cleaning it up.