The Golden Isles may play host to another film shoot this summer that will possibly require closing a street and several stores on St. Simons Island for a day or more.
According to Bill Strother, owner of JC Strother Company, the Pier Village on St. Simons Island will be done up to look like Puerto Rico for “The Man from Toronto.”
The original movie by the same name, a British romantic comedy, was filmed in 1933.
“They’re going to film in late April or early May,” said Strother.
Strother said he’d been approached by someone on behalf of Sony Pictures Entertainment working to establish a location for the upcoming film shoot.
“They’ll close down Mallery Street for like a day and a half, they say,” Strothers said. “We’ll pretty much be out of business for about a day.”
Other village business owners and employees said they also had been contacted to discuss closing during the shoot.
Iguana’s Seafood owner Jepter Butler said one of his assistants would be meeting with someone from the studio to discuss the matter and possible compensation for lost business.
While he couldn’t say a whole lot about the movie as a whole, Strother said the studio was considering retooling his hardware and lumber store into a clothing store set.
“We’re the only one that the actors are going to be coming in and out of, but they’re going to be repainting several (storefronts),” Strother said.
Before closing down the street, Glynn County spokesman Matthew Kent said the studio would have to clear it with the proper authorities.
“If they want to utilize county assets to close roads, like the (Glynn) County Police Department, that’s things we’d have to work out in a contract,” Kent said.
He said the county attorney’s office is currently working on a contract.
This isn’t the first time the Golden Isles has served as a stage for movies.
Most recently, Warner Brothers used a section of East Beach to film a scene for the movie “Doctor Sleep.” Part of “Live By Night,” starring Ben Affleck, was filmed in downtown Brunswick in 2015, while scenes for “X-Men: First Class,” and “Glory” were shot on Jekyll Island.