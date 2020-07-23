Rebecca Newburn does not want to be snooty about it, but the Frederica Station manager is not sure the Pier Village on St. Simons Island is ready for a Greek Revival.
Tourists in flipflops and tank tops filed in and out of the kitschy popular tourist shop Wednesday as she tried to imagine a 20,000-square-foot, two-story museum on the other side of Mallery Street.
“How do I put this and not be too negative,” Newburn said as ‘70s rockers Kansas belted out “Carry On My Wayward Son” on the store’s sound system. “Please do it in a manner that fits in. And I do not believe that style is going to fit in with the look and the feel here.”
The museum of art depicting American history took another step toward reality Tuesday, earning the nod of approval from the Islands Planning Commission on a 4-2 vote. The zoning changes requested by billionaire American West art collector Philip Anschutz still needs the Glynn County Commission’s approval.
Built in the stately Greek Revival style, the building would take up much of its corner of the Pier Village. The property is bounded by Mallery Street, Beachview Drive, 15th Street and Oglethorpe Avenue. Most of the site is presently occupied by a collection of colorful shopping kiosks, all dormant since the shop owners’ marching orders took effect at the end of May. Dutchman’s Casual Living remains open on the lot’s back corner at Beachview Drive and 15th Street, but it will be closing soon.
Anschutz owns the Sea Island resort and the Pier Village lot in question. The museum would house much of his extensive Western art collection, as well as pieces depicting historic periods from the American Revolutionary War to the American Civil War to the westward expansion, according to an application filed with the county earlier this year.
Landscaping features would line the property, acting as a buffer to the structure, according to the application.
At least it will be yellow, said Kathy Lockhart, owner of Nature Gifts, a jewelry store across from the proposed museum. Although planning commissioner Patrick Duncan noted concerns about the color selection in casting one of the two opposing votes Tuesday, Lockhart thinks the color would give it a tropical feel more in keeping with the village’s vibrant look.
“I believe Greek Revival may be a bit of a stretch for the Pier village,” she said of a building style that emulates 5th century Grecian landmarks. “But I think painting it yellow will soften that some. I do like the concept of a museum here.”
For many islanders and visitors alike, the lack of conformity or identifiable style among the shops that line Mallery Street in the village is part of the appeal. Hodgepodge might best describe the collection of clothing stores, souvenir shops, restaurants and, yes, art galleries on both sides of Mallery Street.
The Beach Bum’s niche in this lineup speaks for itself. But the Trump stickers on the little shop’s front window offer a hint at the owner’s thoughts regarding another man’s property.
“My personal opinion is he deserves to put whatever the hell he wants up there,” said Eric Kapp, sitting behind the counter at the shop that is crammed with everything from prehistoric shark’s teeth to beach toys.
While sticking to his guns on property rights, Kapp did express some reservations.
“I think it’s kind of out of place,” he said, “but I think whatever they want to do is just fine. If he wants it, then let him do it.”
Pier Village business owners Bill Strother of J.C. Strother Hardware, Forrest Brown of Brogan’s restaurant and Pat Cooper of Hodnett Cooper Real Estate all submitted letters of support for the museum at Tuesday’s meeting.
Simons Gallery Gifts and Antiques, at the corner of Mallery and Oglethorpe, is the only other building that would remain standing in the 300 block of Mallery Street. Store owner Sue Cox chose to reserve comment on the museum that could be her neighbor.
Simons employee Holly Martin simply hoped for the best, though she did express condolences for the little shop owners who once operated out of the Pier Village Market next door.
“It’s not going to be as pretty, I don’t think,” Martin said. “But I’m all for change if it’s pretty and for the betterment of the area. We will just have to see.”