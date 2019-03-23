Contractors hired by Glynn County to work on a Pier Village drainage project now say they can finish the project in early April by cutting out a planned drainage and water pipe replacement.
The project, part of a list of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects, is intended to improve stormwater drainage in the village on St. Simons Island, which has been an issue for stores fronting on Mallery Street.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission had planned to replace a 220-foot section of transite pipe — an asbestos cement-based product popular in the 1930s and 40s — that runs under Mallery Street with PVC pipe while the county’s contractors were replacing a drainage pipe that runs parallel.
Burke Murph, an engineer with project designer Georgia Water and Environmental Services, said at a Wednesday meeting between the county, contractors and village business owners that the drain pipe slated for replacement was larger than the contractors expected, and as such had decided not to replace it. It was a decision utility officials said they were content with.
“The condition of transite is such that we don’t want to touch it if we don’t have to,” JWSC Administration Director Jay Sellers said in a later interview.
Sellers said transite is very brittle. Oftentimes it is safer to leave it alone than to replace just portions of it, he said, as the pipe poses no threat to the utility’s customers as long as it remains intact.
At the meeting, project manager Aaron Beckworth estimated replacing both pipes would add two weeks to the project’s length, causing it to conflict with the village’s busy spring break season and potentially delaying it into May.
“The construction delays we were discussing last week to include this are no longer applicable,” Murph said.
More issues may come up in the future, Murph said, but skipping the pipe replacement is a good move overall.
“We’re in agreement that we helped reduce construction by approximately two weeks ... That’s a major benefit to this project,” Murph said. “We’re still going to investigate these things as they are field-verified, but right now we anticipate proceeding with the plan we presented to the county using existing infrastructure that is adequate and in good condition moving forward. That is great news to both parties.”
Beckworth said his team could begin the next phase of the project — demolishing and replacing the sidewalk on Mallery Street from Butler Avenue to the Del Sur restaurant near the intersection of Mallery and Kings Way.
Workers began demolishing the sidewalk in front of Island Republic, Go Fish Clothing and Island Memories on Wednesday night. Contractors had yet to lay new sidewalk Friday morning.
The project will still likely stretch into April, Murph explained Wednesday, causing a potential conflict with the village’s busy spring season.
“If we go ahead and get started with the sidewalk replacement, we will be into April with the sidewalk replacement,” Murph said at the meeting.
Workers can break up the current sidewalk at night, Beckworth said, but they will have to pour new curb and sidewalk during the day. Murph said it will likely be a 24-hour operation, with workers breaking up concrete at night and laying new concrete during the day.
At the Wednesday meeting, Curtis Coleman, owner of Go Fish, asked if the project could be delayed to May.
“From the perspective of business owners, right now, January, February, December, these are slow months for us. March it begins to pick up for us a little bit, April is full bore,” Coleman said Wednesday.
In response, county Public Works Director Dave Austin asked if Coleman would prefer the project stretch into April or June. He explained that given the contractor’s track record so far if they gave up their momentum now and started again in May the project would likely be drawn out to early June.
“My concern is, if we let off the gas then we’re going to drag past Memorial Day,” Austin said.
Coleman responded that June is more important to village businesses.
Coleman said on Friday that it was too early to tell if the construction work would impact business in any way.
“This is day two, they have blocked it off and tried to help with that. Anytime you do construction like this you’re going to get people that walk away, but overall it’s not so bad,” Coleman said. “I think it will be a much-needed improvement to the area.”
Rebecca Newburn, whose family owns Frederica Station, said Friday that the question wasn’t as simple as ‘which month is more profitable.’
“Every little penny counts. Us not making the numbers we’re supposed to make now can cause employees to not get paid in the wintertime, or cause us to have to close our doors. You have to take those things into consideration, and unfortunately I don’t think they are,” Newburn said.
Every store in the village is owned by a local family, not a corporation, she said. They don’t have great excesses of resources to work with.
At the Wednesday meeting, Beckworth said contractors will ensure ongoing construction doesn’t impact drainage in the meantime.
“I want to be sure none of these businesses are going flood during our construction cycle because we’re starting to get into some rain. It’s not unlikely to have a one- or two-inch downpour. That’s why we’re doing this project, we don’t want water slipping under somebody’s door,” Austin said.