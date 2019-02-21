After working out some conflicts with utilities, contractors working on a drainage project in the St. Simons Island Pier Village say the project is on track to finish by the first week of April.
The current phase — working on drainage under Butler Avenue and over to Brogen’s South restaurant — is nearly complete, project manager Aaron Beckworth told attendees.
“We’re planning on having it completely asphalted and everything by the close of business day Monday at the latest. Weather providing, of course. I see no reason why we shouldn’t have all of Phase 1 asphalted by the close of business Monday,” Beckworth said.
Further work on Phase 2 should begin by Tuesday, he continued, assuming no unforeseen circumstances force further delays.
Weather, issues with permitting or other unexpected issued could still delay the project.
“We’re going to start either Monday night or Tuesday on Phase 2, as long as there’s no objections from the county or anything about how the asphalt turns out on Phase 1,” Beckworth said.
In Phase 2, contractors will need to dig up parts of the curbing and sidewalk and dig a trench in the middle of Mallery Street for a stretch to get at the drainage pipes underneath. They’ll also have to dig under some parking spaces.
Work on the sidewalk will run from Lord Avenue to Del Sur, a restaurant at the corner of Kings Way and Mallery Street.
Beckworth said most of the pipework under the road will occur at night. They’ll have to lay the new curb and sidewalk during the day, but can lay new asphalt in the early morning hours instead of during rush hours, he added.
All businesses in the Pier Village will remain open during construction, Beckworth added.
“All businesses will still be open. Our plan of action for those dates of Feb. 26 through March 19 is to have a nighttime crew out here laying the pipe. There will be some times when we’ll have to do early morning things, but we’re hoping by the time all the business owners get in here and get opened up that our guys have got out of the way,” Beckworth said.
As much as they can do they will do at night, Beckworth said. They learned their lesson working during the day on Phase 1, he said.
“Even on days y’all call a slack day, it’s overwhelming with the parking and everything, so the only way we can move forward is with a nighttime crew putting the pipe in,” Beckworth said.
Contractors, Glynn County and Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer personnel hold such public meetings with village business owners weekly at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays in room 108 the Casino building, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.