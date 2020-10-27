Repairs to the St. Simons Island pier could begin in the first quarter of next year.
Damage to the underside of the structure resulting from storms and normal wear and tear needs to be repaired soon, said Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin. It is safe to use for recreational purposes, however.
The concrete supports and wooden fender underneath the pier both need attention, Austin said.
“The fender system is a big wooden grill-type thing on the side,” Austin said.
It is made up of a few dozen 12-foot-by-12-foot wooden beams.
“One, it’s wood,” he said. “Two, it gets beat up by the waves; and, three, it’s made up of galvanized bolts, which last 3 or 4 years.”
There are cracks or chips in the concrete and exposed rebar. Concrete in structures like the pier stands up well to pressure but needs rebar reinforcement, Austin said. When rebar is exposed to rust, it can quickly weaken the supports.
Going through the process to hire a contractor will take a few months, and not just any contractor will do, he said.
“Typically what you get is a contractor who has some experience in marine construction,” Austin said. “It’s a little different from doing work at the lake. You’ve got tides, and there (at the pier) you’ve got nine-foot swinging tides.”
Construction underneath the pier should not disrupt regular recreational uses like walking and fishing, he said.
The county’s finance committee will discuss the construction contract today at 2 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.