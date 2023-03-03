The Glynn County Commission struggled to find a solution to an ongoing dispute between tennis and pickleball players at Thursday’s meeting.
With Commissioner Sammy Tostensen absent, commissioners were deadlocked with 3-3 votes on three different motions.
The first motion was to designate specific days and equal time for tennis players and pickleballers. That motion failed to pass with a tie vote.
The second motion that ended in a tie vote was for the two groups to split time on the playing courts for one year on the dual-striped courts at Kings Park, then designating them for tennis play only. The yearlong period would be used by the pickleball community to come up with a plan acceptable to county commissioners for more courts without infringing on tennis players.
A third motion was to leave things they way they currently exist, again ending up in a tie vote.
Commissioner Allen Booker told fellow commissioned he didn’t believe doing nothing was a viable option.
“This is not going away. This is not permanent” he said of the issue.
After the third tied vote, Commission Chairman Wayne Neal drew chuckles from the audience.
“I think we set a record here tonight,” Neal said of the number of tied votes. “You can see now why we have an odd number of commissioners.”
During the discussions, Glynn County Recreation and Parks Director Lisa Gurganus, said disputes between tennis and pickleball players has been so contentious recently that several people have been banned for “poor behavior."
Neal them made the same motion made earlier in the meeting for both sides to designate days of the week exclusive to pickleball and tennis at Kings Park, where most of the disagreements exist. This time it passed by a 4-2 vote with commissioners Walter Rafolski and David Sweat casting the no votes.
After the vote, Neal thanked the standing-room audience for their behavior.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” he said.
Earlier in the meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to deny consideration of a proposal for engineering services by Ussery Rule Architects for the Coast Guard Beach project.
Five bidders, including Ussery, had bid on the $358,000 project for improvements at Coast Guar Beach Park. The potential conflict is Robert Ussery, owner of and architectural firm, is also chairman of the Glynn County Islands Planning Commission.
Commissioners were given the options of deciding allowing the bid would a conflict, no conflict or a conflict that is remote or insubstantial.
Sweat said commissioners “need to be beyond reproach” before making the motion allowing the bid would be a conflict of interest. The motion, seconded by Booker, passed unanimously.