The Glynn County Commission will consider a bid for the conversion of four tennis courts into 12 pickleball courts in the North Glynn Recreation Complex when it meets Thursday.
The project to convert courts five, six, seven and eight will be funded with $80,000 from the accommodation excise tax fund and $8,615 from the District 3 capital allocation fund.
Staff is also requesting pricing on eight 8-foot pickleball player benches.
Another North Glynn agenda item is consideration of a contract for $184,680 for the construction of a batting cage roof structure.
Funding will come from the District 3 capital allocation fund, which has designated $400.000 for the project. It includes batting cage kits, concrete slabs, indoor/outdoorcarpet, roof structures, and electricity that have already been purchased for more than $83,000.
The remaining $130,000 will be used for ADA sidewalks, lights, fans and other items needed to complete the project.
Commissioners will be asked to consider a request to seek quotes for concrete tee pads for the disc golf course at North Glynn Recreation Complex, with funding coming from the District 3 capital allocation fund.
Commissioners will consider a request to accept the donation of $160,000 from Paytel for the purchase of two pursuit vehicles for the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
It may take a little longer before the Hamilton Road sidewalk improvement project begins after the three proposals submitted were too high. Staff is recommending rejecting the bids and rebidding at a future date.
An agreement to modernize the audio-visual equipment in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit will be considered. Counties in the circuit were awarded more than $1.1 million to help purchase the equipment.
A request from the Golden Isles King Mac Attack Tournament is asking commissioners to consider a request to use Gascoigne Bluff Park at no cost Aug. 18-19 to host the tournament. The request also includes closing public access to the dock to allow participants to have controlled access to weigh fish in a safe manner.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the old county courthouse, 701 G Street.