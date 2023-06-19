“Home” has long been an elusive concept for Sheila Pree Bright.
Her father and uncle lived in Waycross, but she discovered last year that her family has roots in Brunswick as well, via her grandfather.
It was during a visit to Brunswick to oversee the painting of some murals, which were in part based on her photography, that she met Elaine Griffin. Griffin is a longtime Brunswick resident, and her father was the twin of Bright’s grandfather.
Griffin’s father, David Griffin, practiced medicine in Brunswick, while Bright’s grandfather, Damon Griffin, was a mortician.
Their choice of professions wasn’t lost on the community at the time, said Keisha Griffin, Bright’s sister. There was a saying about the two, she said, which was relayed to her by some senior Brunswick residents who remember the brothers.
“If they couldn’t save you, they would make you look better,” she laughed.
Bright and Keisha Griffin were in Brunswick this week for a photo essay Bright is working on for a Smithsonian Design Triennial exhibition centered around the theme of “home.”
Bright said she has little sense of home. The daughter of a career military man, she’s seen a lot of the world but relatively little of where her family roots lie.
She told The News she visited the South once as a kid, but the overwhelming majority of her childhood memories are from Germany and Kansas City, Missouri, where her family was stationed for most of her early years.
Many African Americans she knows have little sense of home as well because their roots were pulled when their ancestors were brought to the United States during the era of the Atlantic slave trade.
There are three aspects in which she hopes to find a sense of home for herself in Brunswick — physically, as the place where some of her family still resides, mentally and spiritually.
The Griffin family name is a well-known one in Brunswick and St. Simons Island, so she’s got plenty to work with there.
To fulfill the mental aspect of home, she hopes to find a connection to the Gullah Geechee culture that has a long history in Georgia’s barrier islands. To that end, she planned to attend Taste of Gullah, a Gullah Geechee food and culture festival on St. Simons Island held Friday.
On Friday morning, she and Keisha Griffin were setting up camera gear to try to capture some of the spiritual aspects of home by photographing the site of Igbo Landing on St. Simons Island, also colloquially spelled as Ibo and Ebo.
In 1803, St. Simons Island hosted 14 plantations where fortunes were built on the backs of enslaved Africans. A local legend says that a boat containing captured members of the Igbo tribe from West Africa called on a dock in Dunbar Creek, which is now part of the Glynn Haven neighborhood.
Rather than submitting to servitude, the tale goes that 75 male Igbos fought back, overtaking their captors. But when they realized that there was truly no escape, they drowned themselves in a final act of defiance.
“It wasn’t like they could just say, ‘Who wants to go with us and who wants to leave,’” said Elaine Griffin. “They were all chained together. They had to go together.”
Bright hopes this story will provide a feeling of home for her on a spiritual level. She also learned from Griffin Friday morning that some claim to see the ghosts of the Igbo who died there at night.
“I’m still learning. I’m still researching, which is a part of this,” Bright said.
She didn’t know exactly when the photo essay might be available to the public, but for more information on the Smithsonian Design Triennial, visit cooperhewitt.org/2023/02/08/cooper-hewitt-announces-curatorial-team-for-2024-smithsonian-design-triennial.
To see Bright’s past work, go to sheilapreebright.com.