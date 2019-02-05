Photographer, nurse shares knowledge with new mothers

The Newcastle Street studio is bright and well lit. Along the wall, photos of furry faces reflect from frames. Walking through the location, there’s a wardrobe filled with pastel colored dresses and props to use in photos.
Naturally, a lot of the items are made for infants. And if there’s one thing Candice Hires knows about — it’s babies.
The professional photographer’s first love is nursing. She put herself through college and has been a nurse for many years, the past several working to welcome little ones into the world.
“I work as a labor and delivery nurse. I love it,” she said. “I did the surgical ICU for 14 years so before, that was my first love.”
Now, as a photographer who also captures newborns, Hires is able to share her nursing knowledge with her new mothers, both in the maternity ward and in her studio.
During the labor process, she is able to use her extensive nursing background to walk patients through what to expect when it comes to delivering.
“There’s a lot of education, a lot of teaching. You know you get them in (the maternity ward) and you are kind of telling them what to expect. We have an amazing group of girls ... just the best nurses,” Hires said.
But the maternity ward isn’t the only place she shares her neonatal knowledge. Hires says it also comes in handy when photographing moms with their babies.
“When they come here, they are a week or 10 days out and if they’re having any problems with nursing, they’re just starting to get frustrated, so I can help them with that too,” she said.
Sharing information with her patients and her clients helps Hires to build strong relationships with both. Of course, that can be a bit trickier when it comes to her four-legged subjects. But it’s something that Hires has worked hard to master. Her puppy portraiture began when she was asked to snap shots for a local doggie daycare.
“Tina from Puppy Paradise asked if I could photograph her dogs for decor at her new place. I wanted to do more of a fine art kind of thing. It’s the fine art portraits that I like. That’s the direction I went with the dogs. So I took some classes and practiced with clients’ dogs,” she said.
“I have found that they are much harder than two year olds. Lots of bribes, lots of treats.”
The canine portraiture has gotten Hires a good deal of attention locally, not only with fur baby loving clients but also with other photographers. She presented on that topic at the Coastal Photographer’s Guild, a local group of novice and professionals who gather to share tips and tricks.
“It’s a great group because there are so many different interests and it’s really nice to be able to share those different perspectives ... you know, I take portraits but a lot of them take landscapes and to me that seems really hard,” she said. “The composition and the framing is so important.”
Regardless of the subject, Hires feels that photography is a way to keep those special moments that are often fleeting. That’s true whether it’s a grandmother and granddaughter, a newborn or a puppy.
“I did a session with my grandmother who has now passed, and those pictures are really all I have left. It’s one reason I wanted to start doing generational portraits with families. They’re like ‘glamour shots’ but without the cheesiness and big hair,” she said. “But I think it’s important because one day that’s all you have.”
Coastal People appears Tuesdays. Contact Lindsey Adkison at ladkison@thebrunswicknews.com or at 265-8320, ext. 346 to suggest a person for a column.