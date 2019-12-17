When he starting using a drone to take photos of coastal scenes, Ben Galland didn’t plan to do anything with the pictures.
In fact, he never engaged in photography for anything other than his own enjoyment.
“But it all has just kind of come together in Georgia Has A Coast, as not only a statement but a question,” Galland said.
Galland and the owners of the building on the northeastern corner of Gloucester and Bay streets opened the “Georgia Has A Coast” exhibition for the second time during the most recent First Friday event in downtown Brunswick.
While the second floor of the building is destined to become loft space, it housed some of the drone pieces Galland is more fond of.
“Some of these images cover thousands of yards of space. They’re big, and I wanted to show them big,” he explained, standing among the hanging prints.
Far from a random choice, Galland said he chose the format of the gallery to accent the size of the photos — large, hanging prints in what looked like a hangar, which he also used as a nod to aeronautics and the sky.
“Lizzie and Brad (Piazza, the building’s owners) were fantastic in helping to arrange the whole thing. I told them what I wanted to do, and they said ‘We’ve got the perfect place for you,’” Galland said.
But before the gallery, before he took to drone photography, before his first typical camera, Galland said he was taken with the idea of preserving points in time. At family gatherings and other events, it was common to go through both old and recent photos.
“It was just that experience of being able to sit there and relive someone’s memories through photos that really grabbed me,” Galland said.
Seeing his father lug around all that cool-looking film camera equipment may also have been a contributing factor, he added.
“I really got into it thanks to my father,” Galland said.
Since then, photography has been one of his hobbies and something he knew he wanted to do long-term, studying the subject at Berry College in Rome, Ga., and in Florence, Italy.
Coming back home, he worked at The Darien News doing news photography.
“That didn’t work out,” Galland said.
He eventually moved on, helping to found h2o Creative Group in Brunswick. It was while traveling around the state for work that the discovered the new perspective drones could offer.
“All of the places I drive by all the time, you see the lighting and the scenery and you say, that would make a great shot,” Galland said.
Looking at the scenery through the drone, he saw something new.
“I can finally get something different, it’s unique,” Galland said.
For the moment, it remained simply a hobby, however.
“Doing that all day, running a business with the firm, dealing with clients all day, all of that, you need an outlet, and photography is my passion,” Galland said. “That, to me, is how I relax. I don’t kick up and watch TV or watch sports or anything, I’m always in nature looking for that next shot.”
Having heard the refrain, “Georgia has a coast?” often throughout his life, it occurred to him that his photos could be used for something — raising awareness of the natural resources Georgia has to offer.
“We have 100 miles of coast that is very productive to our community,” Galland said.
He shunned the label of “activist,” saying that he was simply looking to inform anyone who might not know about the natural beauty around us.
“If it stops anybody in their tracks and makes them question, I’ve done my job,” Galland said.
Whether or not he’ll take it any further than a local gallery is yet to be determined he said. Ultimately Galland said he’s most happy when he’s wading out into the marsh or trekking through the woods looking for a photo.
“Nature, landscapes, looking for the beauty in nature, whether it’s the way sunlight comes through the Spanish moss or the way the fog rolls off the rivers and tributaries here,” Galland said. “Part of the relaxation is the effort to take the photo.”
