State elections officials believe there are too many cellphone distractions at polling places, so they have decided it’s time to ban them.

People are asked to leave their cellphones in their vehicles before entering a polling place. Cellphones brought into a polling place must not be visible and must be turned off.

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.