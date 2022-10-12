State elections officials believe there are too many cellphone distractions at polling places, so they have decided it’s time to ban them.
People are asked to leave their cellphones in their vehicles before entering a polling place. Cellphones brought into a polling place must not be visible and must be turned off.
Violators will be asked to put their phones in their vehicles if they ring or are seen inside a polling place.
Chris Channell, supervisor of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration, told board members at Tuesday’s meeting that the new state law will be enforced without exception.
“This is something strictly enforced this year,” he said. “If they talk back, fight, argue, this is something we are going to enforce.”
Channell updated the board on the ongoing renovations to the old CVS building on Gloucester Street that will be the new elections headquarters when work is completed early next year. He said the work is on schedule and noted the air handler is scheduled for delivery in November.
There is no date for the arrival of hallway windows or a generator.
Preparations are ongoing for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election, including training of poll workers. One challenge is that many of the St. Simons Island people who volunteered to be poll workers do not want to work on the mainland
“I would feel better if we had more staff for the western part of the county,” Channell said. “Everything’s tracking good. Hopefully we have a good election.”
Board members encouraged people who show up to the main elections office for early voting to park in the lot at the rear of the building and take the rear entrance elevator to the second floor to cast their votes.
Board Chair Patricia Featherstone said her concern is the confusing wording on amendments voters will be asked to consider. She said poll workers cannot do anything to explain the intent of the ballot other than repeat what is printed.
The board is also close to achieving its goal of having no polling places in public schools.
“Hopefully, we’ll be out of all the schools by the end of the year,” Channell said. “Unfortunately, some schools could become backups in case of an emergency.”