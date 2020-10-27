Contractors hired by Glynn County have started the process of building up the rock revetment on the south end of St. Simons Island and plan to finish the project in January 2021.
Workers with The Industrial Company started piling up rocks at the Wylly Street beach access last week to shore up the rock revetment, commonly known as the Johnson rocks.
Phase 1 of the project involves placing new rocks at street-end beach accesses and Neptune Park.
Phases 2 and 3 will include parts of the revetment on private property and Gould’s Inlet and have no scheduled start date.
Contractors will move from street to street adding rocks to the revetment until they get to Neptune Road near the King and Prince Resort around mid-January, according to Glynn County. The project will pick up again at Gould’s Inlet.
The Neptune Park portion of the project is expected to begin Nov. 9.
The necessity of the project could be seen during Hurricane Teddy, which stayed out at sea but still kicked up waives high enough to top the existing revetment.
One-ton rocks were hauled in and stored in two parking bays of the old Coast Guard station parking area in early October. A $2.5 million grant from the state is paying for the project, the purpose of which is to raise the revetment to 8.5 feet above sea level, according to the local county government.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the order granting the funds in March 2018 and the county hired a contractor to start preparing for the project in December of the same year.