People in downtown Brunswick who may have had trouble affording their prescriptions or getting to the nearest pharmacy can now find what they need just a few blocks away.
Coastal Community Health officially opened its new pharmacy on Friday at the practice’s downtown clinic with a ribbon cutting, capping a year of expansion for the nonprofit that opened several new locations and added behavioral health services at the Glynn County Detention Center.
“It’s been an amazing 12 to 18 months,” said Dr. Kavanaugh Chandler, CEO of Coastal Community Health.
The pharmacy at the corner of Ellis and F streets in downtown Brunswick will serve as the main pharmacy for Coastal Community Health and offers access to affordable medication, regardless of insurance coverage or income level. It is part of the mission of Coastal Community Health to provide quality, patient-centered care that accessible to all communities, Chandler said.
Coastal Community Health clinics are classified as federally qualified health centers, which gives the clinics access to federal programs and funding so they can in turn provide health care to all comers.
Since Chandler took over the reins of the nonprofit health care provider about 18 months ago, access to medical care has expanded in McIntosh, Glynn, and Camden counties.
A clinic opened in Eulonia in 2022 with a strategic location in the center of McIntosh County, Chandler said.
Also in 2022, the downtown clinic, which used to be at Perry Park, moved to 1600 Ellis Street, which Chandler said ensured a central location that is easily accessible and walkable for many people who need care.
More recently, on Jan. 6, Coastal Community Health opened a clinic in St. Mary’s across from Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden hospital.
“It’s all been strategic,” Chandler said.
The pharmacy at the Ellis Street clinic is an important spoke in the growing wheel of Coastal Community health, he said.
“Having something that is affordable and accessible to everyone is key for us,” Chandler said, noting that the nearest pharmacy for downtown residents is 3 to 4 miles away, making it difficult for some people to access affordable medicine.
The pharmacy will also deliver medicine to the other Coastal Community Health clinics.
Coastal Community Health has also been providing health care for inmates at the Glynn County Detention Center for years. Recently, Chandler said it added a mental and behavioral health component to the care at the jail.
“We’ve made a genuine effort to provide health care, and mental health care for the inmates,” Chandler said. “These are the same people who in many cases have served their time and will be re-entering the community. I’m extremely proud of the partnership we have with Sheriff Neal Jump and the sheriff’s office.”
Chandler is also proud of the partnership Coastal Community Health has forged with Southeast Georgia Health System.
“The healthy positive relationship we have with the hospital is ensuring we can provide the right level of care as a team, the hospital system and us, for the betterment of our community,” Chandler said. “I’m very proud of the current relationship and where it’s heading.”