011623_Pharmacy
Buy Now

From left to right, Sally Cedars, executive assistant, Trudy Kelly, pharmacist, Cheryl Woods, Chief Operating Officer, Jay Hunter, IT Manager, and Nicole Acree, pharmacy technician, cut the ribbon for the Coastal Community Health pharmacy on Ellis Street in downtown Brunswick.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

People in downtown Brunswick who may have had trouble affording their prescriptions or getting to the nearest pharmacy can now find what they need just a few blocks away.

Coastal Community Health officially opened its new pharmacy on Friday at the practice’s downtown clinic with a ribbon cutting, capping a year of expansion for the nonprofit that opened several new locations and added behavioral health services at the Glynn County Detention Center.

More from this section

A silhouette to be desired

A silhouette to be desired

Great news! Advanced technologies now allow for body contouring and skin tightening procedures without general anesthesia. New technologies and technique advances are exciting and offer us opportunities previously unavailable except in a general anesthesia surgical setting. Dr. Diane Bowen, …

Right whale calf count at 11

Right whale calf count at 11

Eleven North Atlantic right whale calves have been spotted so far this calving season and surveyors who track the annual migration are hoping that number will grow.