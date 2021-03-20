Pharmacists Play Powerful Role in Protecting our
Community
When you think of a pharmacist, do you envision someone in a white lab coat, methodically measuring out prescriptions behind a counter? The real scenario is more complicated.
“A pharmacist’s job includes everything from managing and preparing medications to interacting with nurses, doctors and patients. No two days are alike. In a small hospital like the Camden Campus, we have an opportunity to positively impact patients, who are the people we see in our community. Putting a face with a name adds a layer of accountability,” says Kevin Smiley, PharmD, manager of Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden Campus Pharmacy department. His team includes three full-time and two part-time pharmacists.
The Value of Human Oversight
Hospital pharmacists oversee all manner of medications, including those administered intravenously. “We’re continuously involved with patient care and adjusting medication based on kidney function. Our computer system does a good job catching errors and potential problems, but nothing replaces human oversight,” Dr. Smiley says. His team works with hospital staff to ensure quality care. “Our hospital physicians are very receptive to partnering with us. We constantly re-engage with the patient’s health care team.”
Throughout the workday, two principles loom large in the mind of each hospital pharmacist. First, do no harm. Second, they evaluate whether the recommended treatment is backed by clinical evidence.
When lives are at stake, there is no margin for error. Pharmacy school prepared Dr. Smiley and his team for the demands of the job. “It requires a minimum of six years of school. Working in a hospital pharmacy bridges science with clinical care. You’re more than a bench scientist; you’re interacting with people.”
Providing Care Close to Home
One of those interactions stands out in his mind. A young woman with an immune disorder required a five-day course of an intravenous medication. “She was afraid she would have to drive to Jacksonville to get treatment. We arranged for her to have it here in her community, close to her primary care physician. We’re a small hospital, but we’re capable of big things.”
That is fortunate, because when the coronavirus pandemic hit Camden County, Dr. Smiley and his co-workers were called upon to do big things.
An Enormous Impact
COVID-19 struck communities throughout the world, without regard to size or resources. The Camden Campus experienced its first coronavirus spike last June. “It was an unusually busy summertime in South Georgia. The ICU was full, the medical/surgical unit was full. Everyone was exhausted. It pushed our resources hard,” Dr. Smiley recalls. Similar to other parts of our country, health care providers noticed a spike in COVID-19 cases after each holiday. With spikes, demand for medicines such as sedation for patients on ventilators can exceed supply. “You get one patient off a ventilator and another one goes on,” Dr. Smiley says. His team also dealt with constantly changing medication guidelines.
Whenever the pace slowed down, the pharmacists paused to reflect. “We asked ourselves, ‘What did we learn? What can we do more efficiently? Is there a better way of looking at the big picture?’”
Last June, during the first spike, the pandemic became personal when Dr. Smiley and his son contracted COVID-19. The experience made him resolve to improve his health. “I wished I had eaten more salads and fewer donuts.” Like other health care providers, he expresses concern that some people aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously. “It’s hard to see the public discount COVID. It is real; the death rate is much higher than the flu.”
A Path Forward
With vaccines, there is a path forward. Dr. Smiley understands vaccine hesitancy, but as a scientist constantly evaluating evidence, he soon discounted his doubts. “At first, I was a little skeptical, but if we were going to see ill effects, we would have by now. I have had both shots.”
Pharmacists play a powerful role in protecting our community. That has never been more evident than with the COVID-19 vaccine. In the near future, vaccines requiring regular freezer storage should be available. When that happens, Dr. Smiley hopes his pharmacy will become “a gateway for vaccine distribution”. In the meantime, he reminds us to focus on what he and his fellow pharmacists never forget. “We are all in this together.”
Southeast Georgia Health System offers COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Kingsland on Mondays and Fridays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Brunswick on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. To schedule a vaccine appointment and to learn if you meet eligibility requirements, visit sghs.org/covid19-vaccine.