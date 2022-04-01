Many pet owners who are victims of domestic violence endure an added threat wielded by their abusers.
Many perpetrators of domestic violence will use a pet as yet another way to control their victims, often by threatening to kill a pet if their partner leaves.
Dottie Bromley, executive director of the Glynn Community Crisis Center, which runs the Amity House shelter, has heard about this kind of situation many times. She’s also seen firsthand the comfort and stability pets bring to domestic violence survivors who the Crisis Center has aided.
And in about a month, Amity House will be ready to welcome cats and dogs at the now pet-friendly shelter as renovations, additions and other preparations wrap up.
Amity House partnered with numerous other organizations to complete the upgrade, including AHIMSA House and Castaways Pet Rescue.
AHIMSA House is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that coordinates local foster families. Castaways Pet Rescue is the local animal welfare partner that will provide kenneling and will also help with fostering.
Dr. Nicola Overman will serve as the shelter’s designated local vet.
“Everybody’s been super supportive about this and excited for us,” Bromley said.
According to the 2021 National Survey on Domestic Violence and Pets by the National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence, around 48% of victims report they felt worried that the abuser would harm or kill the pets.
Nearly 37% reported the abuser had already threatened to harm or kill the pet, and 29% said the pet had already been harmed or killed.
A large majority — 91% — of victims report that their pets’ emotional support and physical protection are significant in their ability to survive and heal from abuse.
Animal abuse has been connected to increased severity of domestic violence and more controlling behaviors by the abuser, according to the survey.
“We know that there are a lot of people that will not leave their pets behind,” Bromley said. “During the pandemic, when we went from the shelter to motels, we really did see, I think, in the first 18 months something like seven dogs and six cats.”
Rescue Rebuild and Red Rover have supported this pet-friendly upgrade since the start of the process and have each provided $60,000 to fund the renovations and additions to the shelter.
“They do all the build with their employees that come from all parts of the country,” Bromley said.
Volunteers, including college students from Delaware Valley State University’s Animal Lifeline Club, worked on the renovation as well.
Two family rooms have been made pet friendly through the addition of doggy doors that lead into private, fenced off pet relief areas. Pet-themed decor has also been added to the rooms, along with supplies like beds and pet food.
Two small buildings that provide four exterior rooms for the pets and their owners were also brought onto the site.
“Each room has an exit door to a private pet relief area and they are suitable for cats or dogs,” Bromley said.
These spaces have been meticulously decorated, each themed for one of the four seasons, and include a television and sitting area. Two have futons that open and offer additional sleeping space.
Two rooms also have perches for cats along the window, and one room is ADA-accessible with the addition of a ramp.
“If the pet owner wanted to sleep out there with a pet that wouldn’t settle, they could do it,” Bromley said.
A small fenced in area behind the buildings offers a space where pet owners can let their pets run around off leash.
“All the pet relief areas are double gated, and they have tops on them so the pet can’t crawl out,” Bromley said.
A new large crate is set up at the shelter’s entrance in case pets need a place to stay while clients complete intake forms. Policies at the shelter will also aim to ensure the safety of everyone staying at the shelter and their pets.
“We’ll expect your pet to be in your room with you … and if you’re out of your room, they need to be on a leash,” Bromley said. “We don’t allow them in the kitchen or the dining room.”
This renovation project would not have been possible without the support of partners, Bromley said.
“They paid for this,” she said. “This was a $120,000 project. Not only did they pay for it, but they built it.”
AHIMSA House staff also recently traveled to Glynn County with two “ambassadogs” to provide training for the Amity House staff on how to work in a pet-friendly shelter. AHIMSA will also pay veterinarian bills and provide food and supplies.
Kay Hampton, who serves on the board of directors for the Glynn Community Crisis Center, said she hopes to see this update have a positive impact on the mental health of the women who stay at the shelter.
“I think probably some women will come that would not have come if they can bring the pet,” she said.
This upgrade will make a significant difference to survivors who cannot imagine leaving a beloved pet behind.
“Many times, it’s used as a tool to control the victim,” Bromley said. “It’s one of the ways to keep the victim from leaving or to make sure that they act in a way that the abuser wants them to.”
Anyone wishing to donate pet food or supplies to the shelter can do so online at https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/26F1WHS7YVMYC?pldnSite=1.
For those who need help, a 24-Hour Crisis Line is available at 912-264-4357.