Adoption fees for pets in the Glynn County Animal Control shelter will be cut in half May 5-8 as part of the national Empty the Shelters event.
Tiffani Hill, division manager of Glynn County Animal Control, said the fee to adopt a dog or cat will be $25 during the event. There are currently around 20 cats and 70 dogs in the shelter, so there are plenty of options for people looking to add a new family member.
The animals are spayed or neutered, de-wormed, tested for heart worm and other diseases, and microchipped.
“This event is very important to us,” Hill said. “It’s even more important this year because we are moving into our new shelter this summer.”
The goal it to find homes for as many dogs and cats as possible before the new shelter opens, Hill said.
“We want to make the move as easy as possible for us,” she said.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation supports the event by reimbursing shelters for the reduced cost to adopt the animals.
“The national Empty the Shelters event in May will be our largest yet, and as a small foundation, we are incredibly proud to see the growth of this program as we continue to expand its impact,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters not only helps our shelter partners free up space in their facilities, but it places pets in permanent homes. It’s a win-win for everyone involved…our partners, ETS adopters, and most importantly, the pets.”
Since the program was created in 2016, more than 49,000 pets have found homes. Hill said the Glynn County shelter began participating a couple of years ago.
“Glynn County has been participating in Empty the Shelters since 2019,” Hill said. “Not only does this event save lives by helping more of our homeless pets find families, we earn grant money from the foundation for each adoption. The money helps us provide quality care for the pets at our shelter who are still waiting for homes.”