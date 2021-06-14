The city of Waycross, about 50 miles to the west, has asked some folks to come get their belongings out of Phoenix Park, one of the triangles of green where downtown runs into the railroad tracks.
They did it in a high sounding document called a resolution. It has four whereases, a therefore and a further wherefore lest anyone think they’re kidding. Once Mayor Michael-Angelo James affixed his signature, it was fully resolved.
The properties in question are a monument of a Confederate soldier that the Francis S. Bartow Chapter of the United of the Confederacy placed there in 1910 probably to much fanfare. The good daughters also threw in a Civil War era and presented both to the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Because the Francis Bartow Chapter gave the monument and the cannon to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the city owns neither so the commissioners voted 3-2 to authorize the city attorney to send a letter to the owners directing them to remove their property from the park.
If they fail to do so, the resolution says, the city commission will consider filing a civil action to remove the monument and cannon from city property. That would require a second resolution.
In other words, come get your stuff or we may take you to court.
But it’s in court, and the city is the sued rather than the suer.
The Clement A. Evans Camp #64 of the Sons and Confederate Veterans sued the three city commissioners who voted in favor of the resolution and the city itself.
The suit says the city commissioners gave notice of their intent to violate state law by “removing the Confederate Monument from its place of honor and prominence in Phoenix Park...” The defendants, the suit says, “have threatened to remove, conceal, destroy or obscure the Confederate Monument” in violation of state law.
Douglas lawyer Clyde W. Royals filed the suit similar to the one he filed against Brunswick to protect the Confederate monument in Hanover Square. That suit has since been dismissed because the issue wasn’t ripe. Brunswick’s commissioners voted to see what happened in other suits over Confederate monuments before doing anything.
I read Waycross resolution carefully. It says it “will consider” filing civil action. It has no threat to “remove, conceal, destroy or obscure” the monument.
Attacks on all things Confederate are pretty universal around the South. I was glad to read that the trustees of Washington and Lee University voted 22-6 to keep the names of two of America’s most famous generals. The former college was named for George Washington after the general, first president and honorary father of the country, made a gift that saved what was previously Liberty Academy in Lexington, Va.
After the Civil War, Lee lived only five more years, most of it as president of Washington University. He essentially saved the school and worked harder to unify the North and South than any human alive at the time. To award him for saving the foundering school, the trustees added his name to that of Washington.
It’s not as if no one wants into Washington and Lee. It is the most competitive university in Virginia with a 19 percent acceptance rate.
Lee didn’t ask for anything to be named for him and would probably be embarrassed to learn of all the places that bear his name. Take Lee High School in Jacksonville. Naming it for Lee was an act of defiance, not an act to honor one of the finest military minds the world has known.
Some changes are also coming to Stone Mountain, a state park that memorializes the Civil War. The Confederate battle emblems have come down along some of the roads and there is talk of putting the “Lost Cause” into historical context.
Many want to remove the engraving of Lee, Gen. Thomas Stonewall Jackson and Jeff Davis from the side of Stone Mountain. Lee would have thought it a bad idea in the first place. Personally, I think Stone Mountain is a geological wonder that is not improved with the carving.
But you’ve got to stop somewhere. What if your name is Robert E. Lee like Bob “Rooster” Lee, who I met in Elberton in 1983.
Bob wasn’t actually named for the General Lee. He is Robert E. Lee III, and his father was Robert E. Lee Jr. One imagines his grandfather was named for the leader of the Army of the Northern Virginia but that doesn’t matter to Bob Lee.
He is proud of his name because he was named for his father, but he answers to Bob and Rooster.
Before he came to Elberton and established the insurance agency his son now operates, Lee Jr. played football at Mercer College. Mercer was then a big deal in college football and running back Robert E. Lee Jr. was so speedy they called him Rabbit E. Lee.
There is a Robert E. Lee IV, but it may stop there. Rooster Lee’s only grandson is named Zander. He’s Rooster Lee’s daughter’s son. Robert E. Lee IV has no children though Rooster remains hopeful.
Being a grandfather, I can tell you it doesn’t matter what they’re named. They are all treasures and gifts from God.
But back to those local Confederate monuments in Waycross and Brunswick. The statues of Confederate soldiers at one time were in places of prominence, but the prominence has moved on following commerce. They now stand cold, silent and ignored getting barely a glance from passersby.
It’s like when a tree falls in a forest with no one to hear it. There’s no sound until someone hires a lawyer, then you wonder if you’ll ever hear the end of it.