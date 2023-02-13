Proposed changes to the county’s personnel policy will be discussed Tuesday at a special called Glynn County Commission meeting scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Last year, commissioners hired Excellence Exceeded, LLC to review and recommend changes to the personnel policy, which were adopted at the July 3 meeting.

