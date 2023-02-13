Proposed changes to the county’s personnel policy will be discussed Tuesday at a special called Glynn County Commission meeting scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Last year, commissioners hired Excellence Exceeded, LLC to review and recommend changes to the personnel policy, which were adopted at the July 3 meeting.
The changes were part of a three-part process which included pay plan updates, department reorganizations and personnel policy updates.
Since then, concerns have been raised by multiple employees and elected officials. Some changes are suggested because:
• Currently, employees must use all of their paid time off to be eligible for catastrophic leave, with the human resource director making the final decision.
The recommendation is to require the use of 80 hours of paid time off or leave without pay prior to being eligible, with the human resource director making the initial decision. Denials can be appealed to the county manager.
• Currently the call-back pay is paid at regular pay, due to a mistake made in the 2022 update. The recommendation is for call-back pay at the overtime rate to correct the error and to be consistent with how the county has operated for many years.
• Holiday pay is currently paid based on the number of normally scheduled hours. The recommendation is for 24-hour fire personnel to receive 24 hours of holiday pay if working on a holiday and no pay if not working on the holiday.
Other recommended changes include clarification of department and division managers; clarification on allowed uses of catastrophic leave and what happens to excess catastrophic leave; lateral transfers for entry level firemen and police officers. Other minor corrections will also be discussed.
Commissioners will also consider a request from LiveOak Fiber to use portions of five county right-of-ways for the placement of equipment.
A public hearing will be held to receive citizen comments about a request to increase the state court solicitor’s salary.
Prior to the special-called meeting, a county finance committee meeting is scheduled at 2 p.m. at the same location, the second-floor meeting room in the Pate Courthouse Annex, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.
Committee members will consider a recommendation by Post 2 County Commissioner Walter Rafolski to allocate the remaining $130.869.64 in the capital allocation fund for his district to Glynn County Animal Services. The department needs to make improvements such as concrete strips under fences, automatic watering lines, cat cages and new vehicles.
The finance committee will also consider making a recommendation for the design of the juvenile justice center.