Glynn County’s personnel committee is scheduled today to consider a proposed reorganization of the county’s top brass and $51,600 in raises.
The proposal involves changing the finance manager position to a chief financial officer position — circumventing the need to hire a new CFO — and moving the finance, human resources and information technology departments out from under the CFO and directly under the county manager.
According to a memo from County Manager Alan Ours and HR Manager Orah Reed to the committee, the three departments have been reporting to the county manager since former CFO Tonya Miller left for a job in Waycross in February.
The reorganization would also come with an increase in pay grade for 10 positions and changes in job titles for four of them.
Reed, Finance Manager Tamara Munson, county EMA Director Jay Wiggins, IT Manager John Catron, Recreation and Parks Department Manager Lisa Gurganus, county Fire Chief R.K. Jordan, county Police Chief John Powell, Public Works Director Dave Austin, Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs and Internal Auditor Vickie McClinton would all see increases in pay grade.
A pay grade increase comes with a five percent raise or a raise to the minimum salary of the new grade.
While the memo from Ours and Reed didn’t detail exactly how much each new position would get, it stated all the raises combined would equal about $51,600.
As for the job title changes, the finance manager would become CFO, while the managers of the HR, IT and recreation and parks departments would become directors.
The proposal is the result of a review by the Archer Company — a business management consultant based in South Carolina and the county’s job classification and compensation consultant — according to the memo.
The Glynn County Commission was scheduled to consider approving the reorganization at its last meeting, but instead deferred the item by a unanimous vote.
“The different commissioners were looking at it, and questions were coming to their minds about it, and I said, ‘It sounds like we’re not ready to vote on it, why don’t we let the personnel committee discuss it,’” said Mike Browning, commission chairman.
Commissioner David O’Quinn made the motion to defer the item and send it to the personnel committee, composed of commissioners Peter Murphy, Bob Coleman and Wayne Neal. The commission meeting, held on July 18, was a long one, he said, running from 6-11 p.m.
“I think it was a really stacked meeting, and that kind of came up in such a way that I don’t think it was given the attention it needed,” O’Quinn said. “It deserves our full attention. And by that point, we were pretty well tired ... given the fact that we had been there for five hours.”
While he isn’t a member of the personnel committee, Commissioner Allen Booker expressed a desire to discuss the issue further as well.
Currently and under the proposed reorganization, the Glynn County Police Department chief is a regular employee reporting to the county manager. Booker said he wants the commission to consider changing the position to a contract role.
Contract employees, like the county manager and attorney, answer to the commission directly, and their performance is evaluated by the commission.
“I just think the police chief, like the county manager and county attorney, should be evaluated by us and not through the county manager’s office,” Booker said.
Booker said he was told that would be a discussion more suited to a county commission work session, however.
Today’s personnel committee meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.