Stepping down from the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission was not a decision Steve Copeland made lightly. It came from a series of major changes in his life.
“I had throat cancer, and it’s something that you can’t plan for. It’s something that just happens,” Copeland said.
Copeland, 64, was elected to one of the utility commission’s two at-large seats in 2016, taking the seat on Jan. 1, 2017.
“Right before the election, I got my diagnosis,” Copeland said. “I called the voting board up, the board of elections, and I said ‘You know what, I was just diagnosed with cancer, I don’t even know if I’m going to live.’ They said the election was next week, it had all been printed up.”
He’d been given the option of posting signs at polling location alerting voters that he may not serve if elected but he decided to let it play out.
“My position was, this is in God’s control. If He wants me in this role, then I’ll get elected. And if not, then I won’t. So I just left it alone,” Copeland said.
Ultimately he did win, defeating Valery Scriven in a runoff. He began transitioning into the new role even while going through physical therapy to relearn how to swallow, eat and even smile.
“They took my photo, they gave me a badge and hung my photo on the wall,” Copeland said. “I literally could not even smile, I had to practice smiling because the cancer was on the left side of my throat ... The left side of my face was kind of a frown.
“I literally practiced in front of a mirror to try to make my smile come up on both sides so I would look ok. I look kind of like I’m gritting my teeth and I’m mad in that photo. That one’s gone, I got it replaced.
“Everything is still numb, and it will be forever.”
Life settled down for a while, he said. He wore out his welcome staying with his kids on doctor visits in Atlanta, eventually buying a condo. But before long, he had to deal with another issue.
“It’s kind of like one thing happens after another. My father had passed away and my mother was elderly. I was in Atlanta a lot, and she was in Atlanta, and I got the role of looking after her,” Copeland said. “... We had a granddaughter born two years ago and she’s in Atlanta. So there just became more and more reasons. My stays in the little one-bedroom condo became longer and longer, and that’s what happened.”
Managing his personal life, his work as an independent recruiter for the energy sector and the JWSC became more and complicated. He let the business go so he could keep up with the utility’s “rigorous” meeting scheduled.
“All those personal things were going on and now here I am, I’m pushing 64, and I started looking at retirement,” Copeland said.
He and his wife decided it would be best to revive the business to prepare for retirement, and it became apparent that the scale was being tipped against the JWSC.
“When I said I was leaving for personal reasons, it’s really the truth. These are personal reasons. They’re my family issues,” Copeland said.
“Life has pretty much migrated up there all the time ... things just piled one on top of the other and now Atlanta is the center,” his wife, Pam Coleman, added.
In the hands of the current commission, Copeland said he has little doubt the JWSC is in better shape than it was when he took his position.
“I feel good about it,” Copeland said.
In particular, he commended chairman Turnipseed for running and right ship and making good use of the skills each of his six fellow commissioners possess.
“The thing about him is he is such a good leader. He’s run a business forever, and he has figured out a set of skills I wish I had figured out a lot younger in life. That is to not try and do everything himself,” Copeland said.
In addition, the utility employees have “matured,” he said, becoming much better as a whole in the project management arena since he took his seat on the commission. A lot of money leakage resulting from poor project management has been stemmed as a result, he said.
His term would have ended on Dec. 31, 2020.
With his resignation, he will serve until a replacement is found. Currently, the plan is for a Glynn County grand jury to appoint someone in March to serve out the rest of his term, while an election to decide his successor will be held during the May 2020 primary election.