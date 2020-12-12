Perry Place groundbreaking sets stage for construction

More than just a new affordable housing complex, the city, state and federal officials consider Perry Place to be a victory of intergovernmental cooperation, public-private partnership and the beginning of a true revival in the city of Brunswick.
The project represents a $12.9 million investment in Brunswick by the city, a federal disaster relief grant, state tax credits and W.H. Gross Construction Co., developer of the complex. It’s one of several major investments in development in the city limits this year that add up to around $30 million, said Brunswick Economic and Community Development Director Travis Stegall.
When it’s finished, 57 families will be able to find affordable homes at 2435 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Stegall said the goal early on was to avoid making the complex drab or unattractive. If people are going to live there, they need to be able to have dignity and take pride in their homes, and everyone involved in the project put a lot of careful thought into making sure the new tenants would be able to do so. Their efforts led to plenty of greenery and landscaping along with a small square in the middle of the property.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said the aesthetically pleasing property should help to drive up property values in the area.
At a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, representatives from city government, Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the federal government and Bill Gross, owner of W.H. Gross Construction, spoke of the immense work that went into bringing different levels of government together with the private sector.
“When you can take all the elements of government and make them work, you get a great product,” Gross said.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, said the new development is a tangible example of what the massive federal budget does for citizens.
The housing complex will be a game-changer for Brunswick, said Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker, the executive director of Rebuilding Together of Glynn County.
Harvey said Rebuilding Together played an important role filling in the gaps in the project.
Looking to the future, Harvey said Perry Place is just the beginning of what the reinvigorated city government plans to do.
“This is not it,” Harvey said. “We have plenty of more projects that are coming. Ee have plenty more ideas that are coming.”
It’s not the immediate next thing on the agenda, but he said the site of an old school, demolished last year, on Reynolds Street is the target of an initiative to improve the neighborhood.