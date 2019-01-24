Certain dreams require us to be awake and alert.
The fulfillment of those dreams will only occur through the vigilant upkeep of what Dr. Steve Perry called our “ecosystems,” during his talk with a group of Brunswick High students last week.
Perry is an educator and host of the “Breakthrough with Dr. Steve Perry” television show on Fox. He spoke at the high school Jan. 18 following his keynote address at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Community Breakfast that kicked off MLK weekend.
“Every one of us lives in an ecosystem,” Perry said. “… Every single one of us also creates our own ecosystem. That’s the world around you, that’s the way people see you.”
A person keeps their ecosystem either clean or filthy, Perry said, based on who and what they let inside their space. And the ecosystem corresponds directly with how others view you.
“When you’re known as a hard worker — somebody that people can count on, depend upon and believe in — your ecosystem is clean,” Perry said. “The objective is to create an ecosystem for yourself that you want to live in. You don’t want to pollute your ecosystem.”
He told the students that everyone has to decide how small or vast their ecosystem will be. He spoke frankly with them about his own experience growing up in the projects of New York City and the ways in which he had to distance himself from family members and friends in order to meet his own expectations for himself.
“I was born on my mother’s 16th birthday. My father was in prison by the time I was 17 years old. I lived in public housing until I was 20,” Perry said. “… You can allow other people’s ecosystems to become your own, if you want.”
Perry’s story doesn’t include tales of drug dealing or time spent in jail, he said, because he made different choices than many around him did as he grew up.
“You as young people have your own set of challenges,” Perry said. “One of the biggest challenges that you have is to get the adults around you … to respect you as young people, to respect that you have a meaningful, thoughtful opinions, to respect that you have goals and dreams that may not always make sense to them.”
People with low expectations for themselves will sometimes try to bring down those around them, Perry said.
“You’re a person who wants to establish yourself as a big presence, and you have dreams that don’t always align with the people around you,” he said. “See, the challenge in your ecosystem is for you to fit into your own space. You define what it is that makes you who you are.”
Perry reminded the students that, as young people, they’re still in the process of developing their own senses of self.
“It’s that knowledge, that sense of self, that’s developing that makes you young,” he said. “It’s not just your age. It’s that you’re at the front end of your development as a person, and that’s awesome. Revel in this, live in it, enjoy it and recognize that you’re building your ecosystem.”
Spotlight on Schools appears Thursdays. Contact Lauren McDonald at lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com or at 265-8320, ext. 322 to suggest a topic for a column.