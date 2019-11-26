John Davis Perry II believes it’s time for a fresh perspective on the direction for what he envisions as a “bold, new Brunswick.”
He believes city leadership needs to have a unified goal for the future of Brunswick, and his experience as a pastor could help bridge the gap between conflicting visions among commissioners.
“I’m for what makes financial sense,” he said.
He faces two-term incumbent Johnny Cason in a Dec. 3 runoff for a four-year term on city commission representing the North Ward.
“We have identified the problems but the leadership isn’t leading the change,” he said. “We need a shared vision in the city.”
City leaders have shown a lack of creativity to think outside the box to deal with some of the challenges facing residents and businesses, he said.
“We’ve been stuck for years debating about the same things,” he said. “The people have lost confidence in their leaders.”
Perry said the mass transportation study to determine city routes, the size of buses and operation hours is “massively important.”
“It’s part of building the strength of our city,” he said.
Public transportation will enable residents more opportunities to find jobs, run errands and meet appointments.
Dealing with dilapidated housing and blight is crucial to creating a better community, Perry said. His goal is to enable more people to own homes in the city.
“I think the city has started in the right direction with the land bank,” he said. “Now we have to leverage our different partnerships.”
Only about eight percent of the city’s registered voters showed up the polls for the general election in November.
Perry said he has been canvassing neighborhoods and making public speaking appearances since the November elections to encourage people to show up to the polls for the Dec. 3 runoff.
“Historically, we’re consistent with our turnout,” Perry said of low runoff election participation. “We’ve been speaking with different organization to bet voters to the polls.”