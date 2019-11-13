The University System of Georgia’s board of regents voted Tuesday to authorize College of Coastal Georgia to move forward with plans for a performing arts center.
The project has been on the minds of local residents for many years. This announcement allows concrete steps toward the center’s construction to begin.
The performing arts center will be built on the college’s Brunswick campus and will be funded through an education special-purpose local-option sales tax (ESPLOST). Operating costs for the facility will be funded by the college.
“The College of Coastal Georgia is an important part of both the University System of Georgia and the coastal region,” said Don Waters, chair of the board of regents, in a press release sent Tuesday by the college. “We believe a performing arts center can enhance the cultural life of the region and enrich the educational experience of Coastal Georgia students.”
The college will hold a meeting to update the community on future plans for the performing arts center on Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the Brunswick campus. The meeting will be hosted by the center’s advisory committee, chaired by Don Myers.
“We are grateful to the Board of Regents for their continued support of the college,” said CCGA president Michelle Johnston, in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with our community to build a facility that will benefit the region for decades to come.”
The college will begin design of the new facility, tentatively named the Coastal Community Center for the Arts, in 2020.
Construction is expected to begin in 2021.
“This decision will strengthen the long-standing positive relationship between the Glynn County School System and the College of Coastal Georgia,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, in a statement. “This is exciting news for our students, families and the arts community of this area.”
To register for the Dec. 3 event, please visit coastal_georgia.eventbrite.com.