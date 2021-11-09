Perdue speaks to Golden Isles Republican Women

If Georgia Republicans wait for a perfect voting process before returning to the polls, Democrats will win the next election and the republic could ultimately be lost, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue told a meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women.
Perdue lost his re-election bid in 2020 to Democrat John Ossoff in a runoff that was held in January 2021.
There were about 50 women in the meeting at noon at Bennie’s Red Barn and a handful of men when Perdue, who is being encouraged to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp for the party nomination, said, “Georgia already has a governor.”
“I want a unified Georgia,’’ he said. “I want a unified Republican party.”
Democrats aren’t worried about who their candidates are going to be in 2022, Perdue said. Instead they are spending millions on TV ads reassuring people that things are better under Democratic leadership although, Perdue said, things are not better.
Meanwhile, Georgia Republicans are setting up for some bruising fights over nominations.
“We fight each other for months over who’s going to run,’’ he said, and the next election is Nov. 8, a calendar year away from Monday.
All the while Democrats accuse Trump of perpetuating the “Big Lie” that he lost because of voter fraud. Hillary Clinton said in California recently that voter suppression kept Stacey Abrams from becoming governor of Georgia, Perdue said.
“It’s OK for them to say that but not us,’’ he said.
Perdue said that he believes that 52% of Georgia voters are Republican and 48% are Democrats. Although Republicans led the U.S. Senate elections, runoffs were necessary because Libertarians took away too many votes for the top candidates to win the 50% plus one vote majority required under Georgia law.
Then when it came time for the runoff, “800,000 of us did not come out in January,’’ he said. “If we don’t get off our backsides and get the people out to vote, we’re going to lose.’’
He also addressed the objections against the Dominion voting machines asserting he led by 400,000 votes cast on the machines but lost when the absentee ballots were tabulated.
Perdue also said that only nine of 136,000 absentee ballots were rejected in Fulton County. He apologized for using the “F word” in saying, “That’s fraud.”
He also warned that Democrats may be getting near ending the filibuster, which has thus far blocked their goals to confer statehood on Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and to add justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. With a Democratic president, that could mean a liberal court and would add four liberal Democrats to the senate, he said.
The job is not to simply defeat Democrats and win the election, he said, “It’s to save our republic.”