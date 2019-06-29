Perdue speaks at Kings Bay

There was a time when the military only had to worry about attacks from land, sea and air, but U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., knows national defense has gotten more complicated in recent years.
Perdue, who was the keynote speaker Friday at a luncheon at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay hosted by The Camden Partnership, said two other threats have emerged in recent years — cyber attacks and space.
“Today we have five domains to worry about,” he said. “The world is changing dramatically.”
Perdue said there have been two moments that have grabbed the immediate attention of military leaders in his lifetime.
The first was when the Soviet Union launched the Sputnik satellite in 1957. The satellite was covered with a shiny surface so Americans could see it reflect off the sun when it orbited over the United States. The message sent by the Soviets was clear.
The second one didn’t receive the same level international attention, but Perdue said it was just as concerning. In 2009, China shot down one of its own satellites in orbit to prove it could be done. Perdue called it “a Sputnik moment.”
The current administration has increased military spending to reverse a trend of cutbacks that made the nation more vulnerable to attacks.
China is spending as much as the United States on national defense and is making it more difficult for the U.S. military to patrol areas it has had access to in the past.
“China is protecting its flank and pushing out,” he said. “There are a lot of nefarious activities. China wants us out of that area.”
Relations with China are strained with the ongoing trade negotiations. But Perdue said he supports President Trump’s stand on trade with the nation.
“If you want to do business here, we’ve got to be able to do business there,” he said.
The national debt remains one of Perdue’s biggest concerns. He said the continuing resolutions for funding different programs is one of the reasons the nation has been unable to crawl out of the debt.
“Every dollar we spend on the military is borrowed money,” he said. “We’re borrowing a third of what we’re spending.”
The nation has paid $450 billion in interest alone for the national debt just in the past two years, he said.
While there has been a greater emphasis on military spending, Perdue expressed concerns about getting into an arms race he’s “not sure we could win.”
“The world is more dangerous now than ever,” he said. “I know we’re in a moment of crisis. Every time there is a crisis America stands up.”