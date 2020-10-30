U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., brought his campaign bus to Brunswick Thursday to address supporters.
Around 50 turned out to hear the senator in the parking lot of Harris’ Steak & Seafood off Golden Isles Parkway.
During the stop on his final push in advance of Election Day on Tuesday, Perdue explained the differences between him and his Democratic opposition, Jon Ossoff.
Reinforcing his support for Republican economic initiatives and recently appointed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Barrett, Perdue claimed Ossoff would be controlled by the national Democratic leadership.
Perdue, seeking a second six-year term of office, indicated he is an independent thinker when determining how he will vote in the Senate.
EARLY VOTING
Turnout in the election has been robust, blowing away early voting records in past elections, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
As of noon Thursday, 3.5 million people had voted statewide, about 2.4 million in-person and 1.1 million by mail.
Today is the last day to vote early at one of three locations: the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and on St. Simons Island at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.
Early voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. All voting precincts will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are in place at all locations.
The local elections board and the Georgia Secretary of State ask all voters to keep a six-foot distance from others and to wear a face mask.
Poll workers will abide by those rules and regularly clean voting equipment.
For more information, contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060.