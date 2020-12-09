An Atlanta lawyer involved in the fight against a proposed mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is questioning which swamp U.S. Sen. David Perdue wants to drain.
Lawyer Josh Marks said the debate about the proposed mining project has become a “very political issue.”
Marks said Perdue, R-Ga., has received about $17,000 from a lobbyist representing Twin Pines, and the company has paid at least $230,000 to a Washington D.C.-based company lobbying the senator.
“The lobbyist’s contributions to Perdue were made around the same time that Twin Pines filed its initial and revised permit application with the corps,” he said. “Yet another contribution was made the day before Sen. Perdue’s staff met with the corps in September 2020 to discuss the elimination of the permitting requirement one week before the Corps announced it would no longer require a permit or any environmental investigation of the project.”
Marks said “it appears that Sen. Perdue greatly influenced the corp’s decision” which saved Twin Pines from punishment providing false information about mining rights on property it didn’t own or have permission to mine.
“Sen. Perdue likes to boast about draining the swamp in D.C., but his actions appear to be that of a typical politician that may lead to the draining of the actual Okefenokee swamp, which is a travesty,” he said.
Jenni Sweat, a spokesperson for Perdue, said the senator did not influence any decisions regarding the proposed mining project. She said other congressional offices have received the same updates by the Army Corps of Engineers, which deferred action to the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection.
The proposed mining project was revised to 376 acres, eliminating the need for permission from the Corps. It will now be up to state environmental officials to make a final decision.
It has strong support from elected officials in Charlton County, despite widespread opposition by environmental groups and more than 60,000 people who have signed petitions opposing mining near the wildlife refuge that attracts 600,000 visitors a year.
“Sen. Perdue’s office received regular updates on Twin Pines, like we have with many other Army Corps projects,” Sweat said. “This presents an economic development opportunity in rural Southeast Georgia that local officials support, and our office has monitored its status through the federal and state regulatory process.”