Former Sen. David Perdue and his wife Bonnie didn’t have to wait long in line Monday to cast their ballots for the May 24 primary, which will determine who will receive the Republican nomination for the race to serve as Georgia’s next governor.
The winner will face Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the November general election. Abrams faces no Democratic opposition for the seat.
Perdue, a Sea Island resident, said afterward that he and Bonnie were the 71st and 72nd ballots cast on the first day of early voting, which runs through May 20. He cast his ballot at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 on St. Simons Island — one of three early voting locations in the county — and he encouraged others to take advantage of the early voting period.
“We want people to get out and vote early,” Perdue said. “The truth is if we don’t vote then we have no right to complain about the governance that we have.”
He noted that one of his plans as governor, if elected, will be to create a law enforcement agency dedicated to voter law enforcement. He said he’s also running because he feels that Gov. Brian Kemp cannot win in November.
“I’m very happy with the message we’ve gotten out there,” Perdue said. “People have responded to it.”
Three locations are open for early voting in Glynn County: the board of elections office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive in Brunswick; and Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
These locations are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 20.
Election Day in the primary is May 24.
For more information or to find your polling place, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or glynncounty.org/ elections.
Perdue faces Republican opposition in the primary from incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams.
He served for one term as a U.S. senator, succeeding Saxby Chambliss and falling to Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff by a razor thin margin in the 2020 general election.
The News’ Taylor Cooper contributed to this story.