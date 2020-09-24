Dozens of people attended a rally in Hanover Square before marching to Old City Hall Wednesday to a town hall meeting to discuss the future of a Confederate monument in downtown Brunswick.
A majority of the people who spoke at the meeting voiced opposition to the monument remaining where it has stood since 1902.
Many entered the meeting room carrying signs such as “118 years is 118 years too long,” “Take it Down,” and “Right this Wrong.”
Jane Page said she attended segregated public schools until the 10th grade and admitted she was raised as a racist who was taught the “lost cause” version of the American Civil War. She said she has grown since her youth and called for the removal of the monument.
“I’m embarrassed by the memories that continue to haunt me,” she said. “It’s especially important to rise up. Black lives do not matter in this community.”
Greg Brock said he sees the Confederate flag as a symbol of hate and described the monument as a “slap in the face” to the Black community.
Jason Vaughn, a city resident more than 30 years, said the monument “clearly divides the community” and serves as a symbol of slavery that needs torn down.
“We are not the descendants of slaves. We are Americans,” he said.
Jennifer Waters said the United States was not divided during the Civil War.
“The Confederate monument does not honor all Americans,” she said. “It does not honor the United States of America. This is a time to make change in our community.”
Pastor Darrin West said too many people want the monument moved for elected officials to ignore.
“You cannot unite over hatred,” he said. “Blacks were fighting against those who wanted to keep them slaves.”
Another speaker presented a petition with 1,125 signatures asking for removal.
Supporters cited state law that protects monuments on municipal property.
Meredith Trawick, one of the committee members tasked with making a recommendation about the monument, said it is in the “perfect location” and should not be moved.
“Please just leave this monument alone,” she said.
Former Brunswick Mayor Brad Brown said commissioners need to follow state law, not “mob rule.”
“I think we need to do more in promoting history,” he said. “We don’t need to hide where we came from. We need to follow the law and do it in a legal manner.”
Brown suggested interpretive signage near the Confederate monument to give an alternative interpretation of the Civil War.
Another supporter, Jeff Kilgore, said he was “amazed” at the amount of misinformation spread by the speakers. He said there is a “myth” of systemic racism in Brunswick.
“Lincoln was not an emancipator,” he said. “The war was about freedom. That statue was a symbol of freedom and the fight against oppression."