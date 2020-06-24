An increasing number of people are venturing out in public, many without masks, even as the number of COVID-19 cases rises throughout the region.
It’s a trend that concerns health officials, who understand the desire of people to want their lives to return to normal, said Ginger Heidel, a spokeswoman for the Coastal Health District.
“I think a lot of people are experiencing pandemic fatigue,” she said. “We are concerned with the increase in cases.”
So far, 411 Glynn County residents have tested positive for the virus, with three deaths. Camden County has had 102 cases with one death and McIntosh County has 27 cases with one death, according to the health district numbers as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday also marked the greatest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Glynn County and possibly the entire eight-county Coastal Health District. The number of total cases since the outbreak began jumped from 308 to 411 — a 33.4 percent increase — in just 24 hours, said Sally Silbermann, district spokeswoman.
“We are doing a lot more testing, and sometimes we may get a batch of results at one time,” Silbermann said.
Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District, said the district was not aware of any single, particular cause for the increase in cases.
“Our testing numbers have increased significantly,” Davis said. “Some local businesses are requiring all employees to get tested if they learn of a COVID-19 positive employee in the workplace. Some schools and camps are requiring a COVID-19 negative test prior to coming on campus. And now that people are mixing and socializing more, it’s also possible that the outbreak is spreading and more people are sick, or have been exposed to someone who is infected and now need testing.”
The sad part is it didn’t have to be this bad. Heidel said if everyone followed health advisories about social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks, the problem would not be as concerning as now.
The spike in cases cannot just be attributed to increased testing. While the number of people tested is growing, so is the percentage of people screened who are now testing positive for the virus.
The positive tests have compelled restaurant owners in the Golden Isles to temporarily close, but Heidel said there is no law requiring them to shut down if an employee tests positive. She believes the owners shut down as a way to reassure customers when they reopen that all precautions are being taken.
“Some take it a little further to deal with the situation before reopening,” she said. “They want customers to feel comfortable when they come in their business.”
Heidel said it won’t be necessary for another order to close down businesses if people follow health guidelines.
“We have all the tools we need to slow the spread,” she said. “We encourage people to stay educated about the situation and how it’s evolving.”
The News’ Taylor Cooper contributed to this article.