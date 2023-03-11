The pensions of two former Glynn County Police officers who were indicted for perjury, violation of their oath of office and making false statements will be under review when they apply to collect their benefits.

Former officers David Matthew Haney and David Sassler pleaded guilty to lesser charges under Georgia’s First Offender’s Act. Their pleas, convictions and sentences have not been released.

