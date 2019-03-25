Dustin Hoffman won an Oscar for playing an autistic savant in “Rain Man.”
Among the Penguin Project’s 30 actors are several who can fill the role of an autistic character to perfection without memorizing a single line.
“We’ve got every stop on the autism spectrum,’’ said Allyson Jackson, producer for the troupe of disabled players.
And others, she said, with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, deafness, traumatic brain injury and several with multiple disabilities.
“We have two who are non-verbal and in wheelchairs, and they’re in a musical,’’ Jackson said.
The program is under the auspices of the Golden Isles Arts & Humanities Association and is open to anyone 10 to 25 years old with a disability.
They’ll take the stage at the Ritz Theatre on June 14, 15 and 16 in “Shrek, the Musical,’’ the nonprofit’s third production. A national program, the Penguin Project uses musical theater to help disabled children and young adults tap deeper into their abilities.
And it’s not just the actors. Because the disabled have a hard time learning their lines and hitting their marks, each has a middle or high school peer as a mentor. That way, director Heather Heath can give instructions and the mentors can assist the actors in following. The mentors’ roles continue past rehearsals. They’re on stage with their actors during performances in matching costumes.
Between them, they learn more than lines: The actors and mentors come away with extended reaches.
Martin Smith has seen it in his son Broker, who will play Papa Bear in “Shrek, the Musical.” Broker was born with Down syndrome, and Smith said he never expected his son to get what he needed here.
“When Broker was born in 2004,’’ he said, “I thought we would have to move away.”
He didn’t think the community could come close to meeting Broker’s needs, but it did. He’s stayed in the area even when he worked in Jacksonville, choosing a long commute every day rather than moving.
“It’s overwhelming how much love my son gets in this community,’’ he said, starting in school, continuing with a program for the disabled at St. Simons Community Church and, for the third year, a Penguin Project production.
Smith wrote about the experience of watching the cast go through their paces in “Peter Pan Jr.” last year.
Before the Penguin Project, Broker “struggled relating to kids his age and slightly older,’’ he wrote.
After a performance, Smith saw once standoffish cast members, including the newly confident Broker, slapping hands and celebrating with their mentors and grown men in the audience crying over what they had seen.
And it worked for the mentors.
Riley Robertson wrote about mentoring for Olan, a young actor who hated shoes, loved “Star Wars” and is the Eric Clapton of air guitarists.
She wrote about her early dread of mentoring this young boy who didn’t take direction well, especially if it meant his feet weren’t bare. You can imagine Riley writing her own scripts in her head to deal with anything Olan did but taking the stage worried that she hadn’t thought of everything and that it would all devolve into Olan at the Improv.
But in the end Olan has become more than a kid with special needs, a kid whose fingers press invisible strings onto frets while the other hand picks silent notes. She unabashedly — and perhaps proudly — wrote that she and Olan became best friends.
She also quoted characters from Robert Beatty’s novel “Willa of the Wood.’’ As two characters debated whether the world was round or flat Willa concluded, “They were both wrong. The world was neither flat nor round. It was mountains.”
Between the mountains are valleys where we start the climb, sometimes slipping back down a ways until we get to the top. Mentors are there to catch them and help them resume the upward trek. When the Penguin Project players get to the top, there are people on their feet clapping and some, who wouldn’t shed a tear with a compound fracture, have tears streaming down their faces.
The mentors and actors can’t reach the top without some outside help. They need angels. Since the 1890s, the term angels has been used to describe those who back stage productions. They’re the ones who fund the shows hoping for packed houses and long runs.
Jackson explains that Penguin Project productions are more expensive because it requires two sets of costumes for each role, one for the actor and one for the mentor. Also, the rehearsal periods are extended. Because the disabled typically have short attention spans, rehearsals are limited to 90 minutes but the number are extended to get the necessary repetition so the young actors can learn their roles.
Dan Dickerson was the first angel hosting a low country boil at his Driftwood Bistro on Jekyll Island to help fund “Annie Jr.,’’ the group’s first musical. He’s still doing the Penguin Bistro Bash with its silent auction. The next is Sunday, April 14.
“That is our only fundraiser,’’ Jackson said.
Tickets and more information are available for the bash and for the show at the Ritz on Newcastle or through the website http://www.goldenislesarts.org/gipp.
They take donations and apply for grants. Rich Products, for example, gave a $10,000 grant in the past.
That was a big help, but nothing is too small, Jackson said.
“Five dollars makes a difference. That will help buy a costume,’’ she said.
A costume that a Penguin Project actor or mentor will wear at the end of the final act when appreciative applause washes over them as they take their bows.
Sometimes, it’s not so lonely at the top.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com.