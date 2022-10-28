A man suffered critical injuries before dawn Tuesday when a woman allegedly drove over him on the Altama Connector and fled the scene, according to a Glynn County police report obtained Thursday by The News.

An officer reported the man was conscious and breathing but added that he “had brain matter exposed from the right portion of his skull” and that his right leg was broken and “bent in several different directions,” according to the police report.

More from this section

New map clarifies roads for golf carts

New map clarifies roads for golf carts

Glynn County has released a color-coded map of roads on St. Simons Island that will enable owners of low-speed and personal transportation vehicles to determine whether it’s legal to drive on them.