Pedego Electric Bikes opens on St. Simons Island

Sometimes people have a need to change course in their lives, and that’s precisely the case for Robert Echols. Robert, who with his wife, Wendi, and their sons, Kaemon and Reagan, recently opened the new Pedego Electric Bike store on St. Simons Island, had a great career with a leading mechanical contracting firm in Atlanta. That firm worked on Falcons Stadium, the Georgia Aquarium and many other landmarks in Georgia’s capitol city.
There was a desire to do something else.
“There’s a time to stop filling your pockets and start filling your soul,” he said.
Pedego Electric Bikes gave him that option. Robert and Wendi were both familiar with the area. In fact, Wendi grew up on St. Simons Island. Her father, Wayne Williams, owned Skylane Bicycle for many years, so cycling wasn’t foreign to her either.
“It’s a delight to bring Pedego Electric Bikes to the island,” Wendi said. “I grew up here with my father running the first bike shop on the island until the mid-80s, so I spent each day riding my bike from one end of the island to another. I knew that this community already loves this type of adventure, connection and outdoor experience that Pedego Electric Bikes are known for around the world. After purchasing five Pedegos for our family, and experiencing the quality of the bikes and enjoyment they bring, it was a no-brainer to provide the same opportunity to the St. Simons community.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 22 at the store’s location at 3600 Frederica Road. The event will feature Pedego CEO Don DiConstanzo and Pedego Director of Business Development Cynthia Newcomb, along with festivities and refreshments. A group Pedego ride will begin at 11 a.m., head north to Fort Fredercia, and arrive back at the store at noon.
Robert became a convert to Pedego Electric Bikes with his purchase of a Platinum Interceptor Electric Bike, which enabled him to triple the distance of his daily rides. He soon bought four more for his family. Then, when exploring the Pedego Electric Bikes website, the “own a store” tab caught his eye. The rest is history.
Pedego Electric Bikes will allow the cyclist to do as little or as much of the “work” as they want when riding a bike.
“There are five levels of pedal assist,” he said. “They allow you to find your comfort level to where you can keep moving, but don’t over-exert yourself.”
That’s not to say cyclists aren’t getting exercise. Because of the pedal assist, people are able to ride longer and achieve a good aerobic benefit. And, the posture one has on a bicycle strengthens the core. The heft of the bikes also provides some good resistance, Robert added.
The bikes also have a throttle, which Robert says he uses to get to a good speed.
“Then, I take over,” he said.
Features include a low step-through, adjustable handlebars and a variety of models at an array of price points. Even fat-tire and foldable models are available.
Another advantage is that because Class II e-bikes are considered the same as regular bicycles under Georgia law, there’s no need for a license, or insurance on the operator. Many people do insure them against theft. The bikes, he said, travel at a maximum of 20 mph, and have motors that are 750 watts or less.
The St. Simons Pedego Electric Bikes store also offers repairs to Pedego owners. Because of his dealer agreement, he’s limited to their product line.
“But, I’ll always try to point people in the right direction,” he said.
The purpose of electric bicycles is simple, Robert said.
“The purpose is to open cycling back up to people who used to enjoy cycling and can no longer stay out as long as they would like,” he said. “You feel like a kid.”
Breakout:
Pedego Electric Bikes, 3600 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Both sales and rentals are available. For more information, call (912) 357-3950 or visit pedegoelectricbikes.com/st-simons-island.