For today’s historical retrospective, I decided to pedal back in time.
OK, so even with the wonders of our lightspeed 21st century scientific advancements, such a feat remains a preposterous impossibility. And as a metaphorical device, it is downright hokey.
Or is it?
It has been noted often in this space, but locals do not need an amateur historian to point out the many tangible reminders of those who trod these shores before us. European settlement of our home turf goes back 500 years or more; so too the African presence here via the reprehensible slave trade. Native Mocama and Quale tribes left footprints hereabouts for 6,000 years before that.
So, I set out on my trusty Cannondale about 7:30 Friday morning from my place on St. Simons Island. I had barely stirred my cardio before encountering a living historical legacy — First African Baptist Church at the north end of Frederica Road.
The church has united its congregants in faith since before emancipation, founded in 1859. The simple understated beauty of the whitewashed wood structure itself has stood since 1869. The faithful gather there still today, though it has been dolefully dormant since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged about this time last year.
Coasting through the roundabout onto Lawrence Road, I had scant little time to reflect on whether our predecessors took pleasure in the overhead ballet of an osprey couple in flight or deer grazing in a pasture before history interrupted me again.
Harrington Hall was the home of Capt. Raymond Demere, an officer serving under Georgia founder Gen. James Oglethorpe, according to a roadside historical marker a half mile up Lawrence Road. Demere arrived in 1738, two years after the establishment of nearby Fort Frederica and four years before the pivotal Battle of Bloody Marsh with the Spanish on St. Simons Island.
Demere’s descendants settled on the island’s south end at the Mulberry Grove plantation. The island’s Demere Road is named for the captain.
I continue pedaling north on the smooth bicycle path beside Lawrence Road, where increasing traffic in luxury sports cars, SUVs and pickups paid short shrift to the 45 mph posted speed limit. But I find an easy crossing of Lawrence Road at Village Drive to a historical marker that reminds me I am passing through the former German Village. These German Salzburgers were among the pioneers of Oglethorpe’s visionary Georgia colony, seeking the freedom to follow their Lutheran faith without the oppression they faced for doing so back in Europe.
Those who settled German Village on the island fished, farmed and traded with the mostly British inhabitants of Frederica township at the fort. In the antebellum era, the Wylly family occupied this site, presiding over a plantation known as The Village.
Shortly beyond the entrance to Frederica Park, an important colonial and Revolutionary War era landmark is the subject of the next historical marker along Lawrence Road. Pike’s Bluff was actually west of here on the Frederica River. Oglethorpe established the redoubt in 1740 as a lookout point for ship’s arriving from the north. Oglethorpe assigned a guard outpost here under the supervision of Richard Pike, originally an indentured servant in Georgia.
Pike and his wife later settled here. In Revolutionary War times, Pike’s Bluff was occupied by Lachlan McIntosh, the son of Darien founder John McIntosh Mohr.
Certainly the most laudable aspect of the Oglethorpe’s Georgia vision was its prohibition of slavery. At the time, Georgia was the only one of what would become America’s 13 original colonies that forbade slavery. (Spanish settlers who preceded Oglethorpe as early as the late 16th century did bring enslaved Africans to these shores.)
The ban on slavery, however, could not withstand money-driven pressures presented by mass cotton and rice cultivation. By 1751, the institution of slavery was thriving in Georgia.
By 1774, Major Pierce Butler’s Hampton Point was the island’s largest cotton plantation and also the site of St. Simons’ largest slave population, according to the historical marker just past the Glynn County fire station on Lawrence Road. Butler was a signer of the Constitution and later a U.S. Senator.
His grandson Pierce Butler inherited the plantation in the 1830s. His short-lived marriage to the abolitionist and writer Fanny Kemble resulted in her blistering account of the conditions endured by the enslaved at Hampton Point, which resulted in a best-selling Civil War-era book. Facing financial ruin as a result of gambling and bad investments, Butler’s auction of 436 slaves in 1859 was lamented to posterity as “The Weeping Time.”
A stone’s throw from that marker, another marker recognizes the site of neighboring Cannon’s Point Plantation, established in 1793. Owned in partnership with James Hamilton, John Couper earned a far-reaching reputation here as an agricultural innovator and researcher. While cotton was the staple, Couper dabbled in citrus, Persian date palms, French olive trees and silk production, among other things. Couper also donated the land on which the island’s first lighthouse was constructed and on which the present St. Simons Lighthouse still stands today.
Tabby ruins of this plantation remain on yet another lasting legacy — the 600 natural acres here known as Cannon’s Point Preserve.
All this history and I had only gone four miles from home. Traffic was picking up on Lawrence Road by then. Who knows? In 20 or 30 years, future folks may cruise this road in silent electric cars and wonder at the olden times when luxury sports cars, SUVS and pickups barreled back and forth here under the roar of gas-powered engines.
So, we did not actually pedal back in time. But surely going back is not the point when reflecting on our past. Maybe the point is to ponder how fleeting is our own time to occupy this land and this space we call the Georgia Coast.
Perhaps it is enough that we obtain the humility to recognize that we are not the first who passed this way. And we will not be the last.