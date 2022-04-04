Pearls are the perfect graduation gift

Pearls have long symbolized elegance and good taste, and according to both history and mythology, are representative of wisdom gained through experience. They’re also said to offer protection, and attract good luck and wealth.
A simple strand of pearls goes as well with a little black dress as it does with a tailored blouse and a pair of jeans. They are eminently versatile.
Perhaps that’s why they are popular gifts this time of year – especially for graduations and weddings. The pearls a young woman receives at graduation will remain with her throughout her life, and perhaps become family heirlooms. Even baby girls can get in on the action. Add-a-Pearl necklaces are the perfect gift for newborns, with parents, grandparents and other loved ones having the ability to add pearls on for each of the child’s special days.
Durett Moerman and Alexia Miller, owners of Cunningham Jewelers, in Brunswick, said there are several popular varieties of pearls and they come in a range of shapes, sizes and colors.
Pearls can be either natural or cultured, and can be found in both saltwater and freshwater. Not too long ago, only natural pearls were referred to as “pearls,” but natural occurring ones have become extremely rare, that cultured pearls are also called pearls. Saltwater pearls come from oceans, seas and bays. The chief sources of pearls are the Persian Gulf, New Guinea, Borneo, the Gulf of California, the Gulf of Mannar (Sri Lanka), Northwestern Sri Lanka and the northern and northwestern coasts of Australia, Tahiti, the Mergui Archipelago, the Sulu Sea, Venezuela and Mexico.
The most well-known variety of saltwater pearl is the Akoya.
“It’s the type we sell the most of,” said Durett, adding that the Tahitian and South Seas pearls are the most expensive.
Freshwater pearls are found in mussels or oysters in rivers, lakes and ponds and tend to lack the symmetry of a saltwater pearl. They also come in more colors.
Although pearls produced by mollusks are a product of nature, it is not normal for an oyster to produce pearls; they result from an intrusion. In fact, a pearl is the result of an irritant entering the mollusk and the associated friction. In cultured pearls, there are techniques to encourage the oysters to produce pearls.
The most well-known cultured pearl is the Mikimoto, produced and marketed by the Mikimoto (America) Co. Ltd. Mikimoto estimates that only the top 3-5 percent of all cultured pearls harvested in Japan meet the requirements to earn the company’s trademark 18 karat gold Mikimoto signature clasp, are true representatives of the brand.
There are certain qualities that set some pearls apart.
“They should be nicely matched, round and with a good luster,” said Moerman, explaining that the better matched strands of pearls, with high-quality luster are more expensive.
Of all the pearl jewelry available, pearl necklaces are the most coveted. The two most popular lengths are 18-inches – which work nicely with most casual and career wardrobes – and 60-inches – which give the wearer options, including a single rope, knotted, or double or triple strands. Earrings are in second place, and bracelets, third.
Price points vary as well.
“A strand (18 inches) with a sterling silver clasp, with the pearls not perfectly matched, is priced between $120 and $150,” said Miller. “The same, set in 14 karat white gold, is $250.”
A nicely matched, round strand with pretty luster will cost between $500 and $600 for that same 18-inch necklace.
Other options include Baroque sets that range from $700 to $1,500 and a strand of 12 mm freshwater pearls for $1,500.
“They’re beautifully matched,” said Miller.
