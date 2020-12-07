Pearl Harbor impact still felt by country

Bill Creed was 10 years old when he listened to President Franklin Roosevelt’s legendary “infamy” speech on his parents’ tabletop Zenith radio the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor 79 years ago today.
The surprise attack on Dec. 7, 1941 claimed more than 2,400 lives and wounded another 1,000. It was a life-changing experience for Creed, even though he was too young to serve.
He had three brothers who served during the war, all of whom made it home. But the attack that dragged the United States into a world war affected everyone.
Creed remembers people saving scrap metal, rubber and even rolling aluminum chewing gum wrappers into balls to be dropped off at a collection agency for recycling.
“Everything we could do to help the war effort, we would do,” he said. “We would save anything.”
He also remembers times people were told not to turn on their lights after dark unless the windows were covered in a way where light would not escape outside. Violators could expect a visit from local authorities.
“We had blackout stages, even in the mountains of West Virginia,” he said. “They would knock on your door if you didn’t.”
Creed, who served 26 years in the Navy, retiring as a lieutenant commander, said the military was not prepared for a world war before the attack.
“Before the war, the only thing the Navy was doing was sending ships into areas to show we could do it without getting involved,” he said. “It was a show of force.”
News of the attack and listening to Roosevelt’s speech the following day is still a vivid memory, Creed said.
“I think it will always be a day of infamy for me,” he said. “Maybe the younger generation doesn’t know how bad it was.”
Retired Army Col. Barrett King said there are a number of lessons from Pearl Harbor that are relevant today, starting with the obvious one — preparedness.
“I believe in the maxim that if you want peace be prepared for war,” he said.
The importance of international diplomacy is another lesson.
“Ignore your competition at your own peril,” King said. “A failed diplomacy always leads to conflict and usually to outright war. They committed a treacherous act in the surprise attack, but there were things that might have been done diplomatically in 1939 or 1940 that could have steered the course of events toward a better future.”
Naval warfare changed after the attack with aircraft carriers replacing battleships as the most lethal platforms on the seas.
King said some of his training officers served during WWII and had an important influence that lasted during his 38-year Army career.
“The war had been over only 24 years when I entered service, and I encountered many grizzled veterans with two stars on their Combat Infantry Badges, indicating service in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam,” he said. “Small unit tactics are still the same and individual competencies in the field are more important than ever.”
It’s hard to predict if Pearl Harbor will be remembered in coming generations, King said.
“I think it is remembered today in many different ways,” he said. “There are still those who carry hatred toward Japan, just as some in this country carry hatred toward other races, and some are still fighting the Civil War. Hate is the enemy of all people, and just as Pearl Harbor, the Civil War and 9/11 inspired hatred and killing. We can only hope to find a way toward peace for all.”