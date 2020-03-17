Georgia’s 230-mile Peaches to Beaches yard sale along U.S. 341 may have had its largest number of sellers ever in its 16 years, at least in Glynn County.
There’s no way of tracking it, but just about every church yard, vacant business parking lot and many private homes from Brunswick to Sterling and beyond had tables loaded with tools, kitchen gadgets and toys, and lines sagging with clothes. That is a tiny fraction of the sale that, on the second Friday and Saturday of March, stretches from Barnesville, in Georgia’s peach-growing region, to the beaches of Glynn County.
The thing that was missing this year, however, was a steady flow of out-of-town and out-of-state shoppers. The packed parking lot at Sterling Church of God had only two out-of-state car tags, one from Florida and one from North Carolina. And all but a few of the Georgia tags were labeled “In God We Trust” or “Glynn.”
The church uses the weekend as a fundraiser renting spaces and selling food. In fact, there was gray barbecue smoke rising from a number of the stops along 341.
“It’s a great fundraiser for the church. We take in about $5,000 each year,’’ the Rev. Larry Daughtery said.
Members were making barbecue, hot dogs and battered fries. They had sold about 150 pounds of fries by noon, he said.
Scott Skillin from Bradenton, Fla., was selling tools, vintage fishing equipment and an assortment of other worn wares at the church. He and a partner also sell from a store up the road, and Skillin said they first began selling on the Peaches to Beaches a couple of years ago.
“The first three years, we ran up and down the road and bought stuff’’ to resell, he said.
The yard sale has been a good moneymaker for them but Skillin said it’s not as busy as 2019.
Jim and Deidre Ledford of Wrightsville were browsing in the church lot.
“We have to drive an hour and a half to get to 341,’’ he said.
They were shopping for different things; Jim Ledford for old signs to hang in his workshop and Deidre Ledford for their daughter’s upcoming wedding
She had found columns to display ferns at the wedding and some flowers.
Closer to the Sterling crossroads, the Underwood family had come from Florida and several Georgia counties for what has turned into an annual sale and family reunion at Debbie Underwood’s home.
She looked over the canopied booths and counted off 23, “My cousin down there, sister, sister, brother ...”
It wasn’t business as usual.
“I think it’s slow because of this mess,’’ she said of the coronavirus. She didn’t wait for the official opening at 8 a.m. Friday but started selling two days early.
“The very first customer I had Wednesday was from Pennsylvania,’’ she said. She also pocketed $80 of early money that day.
But her brother Charlie “Dog” Underwood was having a good time selling loaded hot dogs, French fries and other fare. He had rigged up a bicycle wheel marked with “Free spin, free food and half price.” He insisted that every customer give the wheel a turn before they paid.
When the wheel spun to a stop, Charlie Dog picked up a small megaphone and announced the outcome, but he usually made the same announcement, “Give this lady a big hand. She allllmost won.”
At least there was a sale. With schools and sporting events shut down, the Underwoods worried that the sponsoring Explore Hwy 341, Inc., would cancel this year’s sale. It went on as planned but not as well as hoped.
David Prescott of Brunswick left the Underwood sale with a pink rocking horse he had bought for $5 with no haggling.
“You can’t beat that,’’ he said as his wife and young daughter walked with him.
He was figuring out a way to beat the traffic to get home. A crash in front of Tractor Supply, where there were sales on both sides of the highway, had backed up traffic both ways on 341.
Many of the vendors said the same thing; even though business was slow it would be enough.
Glynn County usually has no official stops in which participants pay for registration to support publicity for the event. There are plenty of those in Jesup, Baxley, Hazlehurst and other cities further inland where the annual sale is a huge boost to local economies as vendors and shoppers dine in restaurants and book hotel rooms.
It helped Glynn County, at least a little. The Ledfords likely weren’t the only ones who spent Friday night on St. Simons.