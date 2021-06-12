A peaceful demonstration is planned at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Glynn County Courthouse to protest charges being dropped in the 2018 shooting death of Corey “C.J.” Proctor.
“Everyone in the community is invited to participate,” said organizer Kammie Simpson, a cousin of Proctor.
Proctor was found shot to death inside his vehicle at the remote northern end of Golden Isles Parkway on the morning of March 17, 2018. Glynn County police arrested Tiffany Brown on April 5 and charged her with Proctor’s murder.
Her husband Akeem Brown was arrested April 15, 2018, also charged with Proctor’s murder. Police and a grand jury alleged that the Browns conspired to lure Proctor to the location, where he was shot to death with a .40 caliber handgun.
Tiffany Brown, 34, was issued a release from the Glynn County Detention Center on her own recognizance on the murder charge on April 27, 2018.
Akeem Brown, 34, was released from jail on $190,000 bond in January of 2020.
The case against Akeem Brown was built largely on his wife’s testimony, according to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.
Higgins announced the decision June 2 to drop the murder charges against both Browns. Higgins said Tiffany Brown refused to testify against her husband and he did not want to risk taking the case against Akeem Brown to trial without her testimony.
A person cannot be tried twice for the same offense. However, there is no statute of limitations on murder, meaning re-indictment is possible should new evidence warrant it.